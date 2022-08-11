VMware updates: Fast action “extremely important”

Admin access without a password – and that’s just one of the ten gaps for which VMware is bringing urgent .

VMware releases updates for a total of ten vulnerabilities in various products. One authentication bypass vulnerability (CVE-2022-31656) is particularly difficult: It allows an attacker administrative access without a password via the user interface of VMware Workspace ONE Access, Identity Manager and vRealize Automation. VMware itself explains in a blog post that it is “ ” to act quickly now to close the gaps.

he following products are specifically affected:

VMware Workspace ONE Access (Access)

VMware Workspace ONE Access Connector

VMware Identity Manager (vIDM)

VMware Identity Manager Connector (vIDM Connector)

VMware vRealize Automation (vRA)

VMware Cloud Foundation

vRealize Suite Lifecycle Manager

Users of the products should import the recommended updates as soon as possible. The VMware advisory VMSA-2022-0021 lists the individual gaps and the recommended measures for each.