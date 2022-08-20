VLC, the famous media player, blocked in India

VideoLAN is an NGO that maintains the VLC Player, a free media player that supports virtually all popular formats.

The organization has confirmed that its website has been since February across , preventing access to hundreds of millions of users.

The blockade has already existed since February 13, and the reason for it is not yet known. In fact, even the Indian government doesn’t know why (or says it doesn’t), they have told the Internet Freedom Foundation, a digital freedom organization.

The curious thing is that it is available on iOS and Android, only the web has been blocked, preventing access to the download file through that means.

The blocking has been carried out by most ISPs (Internet Service Providers), but not all, so they are almost certain that it is not a government order.

India accounts for 10 percent of VLC users, millions of users who use it to play videos from various sources. It is suspected that some institution ordered the block in the belief that this would reduce piracy, although VLC does not facilitate access to copyrighted content.

The main problem is that users are looking for the VLC file outside the official website, and this has many drawbacks, since they may be installing viruses and other threats in millions of homes in the country.