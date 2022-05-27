Vivo’s new fingerprint sensor is so large that it allows you to open apps by touching certain areas

Vivo prides itself on incorporating technologies and innovations into its products that can respond to the needs of people in an ever-changing world.

The latest vivo phones now have a larger fingerprint sensor which offer very fast fingerprint unlock speed with just 0.2 seconds.

It’s about a large 3D fingerprint sensor which uses ultrasonic waves instead of light to recognize and protect users.

Fingerprint sensor based on ultrasonic technology

The 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Sensor uses advanced technology and ultrasonic waves to scan the pores of a user’s finger for a highly accurate 3D image.

The ultra-thin sensor, just 0.2mm, enables a multitude of form factors, such as edge-to-edge full glass displays, and can be used with flexible OLED displays.

With a surface of 20×30 mmtwo, It is the largest sensor in the mobile industry. The reading area is 11.1 times larger than traditional in-display optical fingerprint sensors, improving the overall unlocking experience.

Gone are the days when setting up a single fingerprint took minutes and touching the sensor. The large reading sensor area can almost instantly collect the required amount of biometric information for the fingerprint unlocking process, which means that users will set up fingerprint unlock by simply pressing the screen once.

Thanks to the large reading area, the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor also can support reading two fingerprints at one time, which improves the security of mobile applications. This means users can set up a two-fingerprint authentication process to securely access their chosen apps, such as financial apps, social media, or personal image gallery.

Another vivo innovation for the ultrasonic fingerprint unlocking system is the ability to gain access to the user’s favorite applications, with a single touch, on the fingerprint sensor.

The large fingerprint sensor area allows users to set quick access to chosen applications. They will unlock and access a specific app in no time by touching a certain area of ​​the sensor.

vivo’s ultrasonic sensor meets the highest safety standards, rejecting fake photos and fingerprint casts. In addition, it offers high-performance protection, even in extreme conditions, such as dry, wet and even exposure to polluted factors, being faster compared to traditional solutions when it comes to wet fingers.



