Vivo’s 200W ultra-fast charging only needs 10 minutes to charge the battery

vivo was the first company to market the 200W ultra fast charging-and-a-spectacular-camera/">charging, a technology capable of filling the up to 100% in just 10 .

This new generation battery comes to revolutionize the smartphone industry thanks to fast charging technology.

Users will no longer have to think about charging the battery at night – now their mobiles will be ready for use in the time it takes to take a quick shower. 200W ultra-fast charging debuts with the launch of the new iQOO 10 Pro gaming smartphone in the Asian market.

The world’s first commercialization of 200W ultra-fast charging

Nearly doubling charging speeds in just one generation of smartphones, vivo takes another step forward on its path to innovation.

In 2020, vivo launched a market-first 120W ultra-fast charging battery with the iQOO 5 Pro. Now, it has raised the bar with the iQOO 10 Pro, introducing a world-first 200W ultra-fast charging technology.

Improvements include ten great novelties for drums and designed to offer faster charging with the necessary security and stability to ensure great performance: these include a new ultra-thin battery pole sheet, a new battery electrolyte, a new charging chip with a three-way charging spout , a new battery separator, and a new mounting system.

Protection elements include the application of a new thermal conductive gel, a new protection circuit as well as a self-developed battery health algorithm, which work together to ensure sustained capacity above 80%, even after 1600 hours. load cycles.

All of this is coupled with the new smaller r and 1.5 meter charging cable, allowing the iQOO 10 Pro to exceed even the rigorous battery performance standards in the tech industry.



