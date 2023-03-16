Vivo Y78 Plus is certified with 4,900 mAh battery and could be released soon

Recently, the Chinese manufacturer vivo introduced its new cell phone line vivo V27. However, the company is already preparing the announcement of another device from the Y line in China, the vivo Y78 Plus. It was certified at TENAA, which revealed the presence of a triple camera module and a 4,900 mAh battery unit. The cell phone should hit the market as the successor to the vivo Y77.

According to an article by Pricebaba, the vivo Y78 Plus is numbered V2271A and will be announced first in China. In addition to the Plus model, the Chinese manufacturer must also present a standard variant. The certification cites the presence of a triple camera module, but does not detail what these sensors would be. However, she cites the presence of a 4,900 mAh battery unit, but there is no information about fast charging.