Vivo Y77e: new 5G mid-range with a lot of battery, Dimensity 810 and brilli brilli design

Last month Vivo presented us with the Vivo Y77 as an interesting mid-range mobile with some premium features such as the 120 Hz screen or the 80W fast charge. Now the company has presented us with a somewhat more modest version, with Dimension 810.

The Vivo Y77e is a new mid-range 5G mobile with a modern that mounts a larger , although with a fast charge more than walking around the house. The terminal stands out for its colorful design, similar -but not identical- to that of the Vivo Y77.

Vivo Y77e technical sheet

Live Y77e Screen LCD 6.58″

FullHD+ Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm

194g Processor Dimension 810 RAM 6 / 8GB Storage 128 / 256GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 macro Drums 5,000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system android 12

OriginOS connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

USB-C

jack Others side fingerprint reader Price From 244.38 euros to change

A mid-range with a lot of battery

alive has done a bit strange move with the Vivo Y77e, which arrives as a shorter version of the mid-range that we knew last month. The spec sheet has received various cuts, and yet the 8 + 128 GB version of the Vivo Y77e costs 1,699 yuan, while the Vivo Y77 is cheaper at 1,599 yuan.

Beyond the comparisons, which we already know are odious, the Vivo Y77 is a mobile for those looking for a cheap, beautiful terminal with good features, without the need for excesses. The terminal mounts a MediaTek 810 and has versions with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage.

The Vivo Y77e arrives with a design according to the latest releases of the brand -and OPPO- very similar to that of the Vivo Y77, although not quite the same, with practically flat edges and a relatively thin profile, 8.25 mm. The terminal has a modest 13-megapixel dual camera with an additional 2 megapixel sensor for macro photography.

In front, the Vivo Y77e mounts a screen 6.58-inch diagonal LCD that has Full HD + resolution but maintains the refresh rate at 60 Hz of a lifetime. The screen includes the front camera, 8 megapixels, in a notch in the form of a drop.

Practically the only thing where the Vivo Y77e improves on the model without a letter is the battery capacity, which is 5,000 mAh and with support for 18W fast charging, quite far from the 80W load of the Vivo Y77. The terminal goes on sale with Android 12 with OriginOS Ocean, has a minijack and includes the fingerprint reader on one side.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y77e

The Vivo Y77e has been announced in China first and it is not yet clear if it will be sold in other regions. It is available in the colors black, blue and pink and three combinations of RAM and storage, of which we know the price of only one of them:

Vivo Y77e 8+256GB : To be confirmed

Vivo Y77e 8+128GB : 1,699 yuan, about 244 euros to change

Vivo Y77e 6+128GB: To be confirmed

More information | Live