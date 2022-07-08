Vivo Y77: Dimensity 930 and fast charging at full speed reach Vivo’s mid-range

Vivo has a good number of ranges, each with a different letter. The Vivo Y range focuses on the mid-range, although the truth is that the latest releases, especially in the high numbers, are raising the level somewhat. The last to arrive, the Alive Y77 is the ultimate proof of it.

The Vivo Y77 arrives before a year has passed since the launch of the Vivo Y76 5G, although it improves considerably in many aspects. To begin with, launch the new 930, refines its design and mounts a charge of 80W.

Vivo Y77 technical sheet

Alive Y77 Screen LCD 6.64″

HD+

120Hz

240hz touch Dimensions and weight 164.17 x 75.8 x 8.59mm

6 / 8 / 12GB Storage 128 / 256GB Frontal camera 8MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4 macro Drums 4500mAh

80W fast charge Operating system OriginOS Ocean

android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.3

jack

side fingerprint reader Price From 219 euros to change

Charge at full speed

The new Vivo Y76 is halfway between the mid-range and the premium mid-range. It will be necessary to see if the terminal goes on sale globally and at what price, but its initial launch in China reveals us a very competitive price for what it offers.

This terminal has a more refined design than its predecessor, with a more minimalist camera module, new finishes and a front camera that this time is perforated instead of in a notch. It is a mobile with the latest MediaTek Dimension 930 and versions with a lot of RAM: it goes from the 6+128 GB version to the 12+256 GB version.

For photography, the Vivo Y77 mounts a dual camera with a 50 megapixel main sensor and a second 2-megapixel sensor for macro photography. The Vivo Y76 had three lenses, but the third one was a sensor for portrait mode, sometimes unnecessary. In front, the terminal mounts an 8 megapixel camera.

The screen of the Vivo Y77 is again LCD, although it has some improvements. The panel has a diagonal of 6.64 inches and has Full HD + resolution. The main improvement is that the refresh rate is up to 120 Hz and the touch response speed also goes up to 240 Hz.

One of the strengths of the Vivo Y77 is its battery with 4,500 mAh capacity and that support 80W fast charge, something unusual for the price range in which it moves. The terminal is launched with Android 12 with Origin OceanOS on top and incorporates the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y77

The Vivo Y77 has been announced for the time being in China and we still don’t know if it will go on sale in other regions. Is available in four variants and in three colors: black, blue with gradient and light color with glitter. These are their prices: