vivo Y76 5G arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed

vivo announces thearrival in the Italian market of the Y76 5G mid-range smartphone, a few months after its launch on the Chinese market. With its 7.79 mm thickness it is the thinnest model in the vivo Y line, and arrives in Italy in the configuration with 8GB of RAM (+ 4GB virtual with the Extended RAM that borrows them from the storage) and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and in the two colors Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space.

The hardware platform is based on the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, while the camera compartment includes a triple rear module with a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP front one enclosed in the notch. The 4,100 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44W (32 minutes is enough to restore 70% of the charge) and the software platform with Funtouch OS 12, fresh from presentation in Europe, complete the picture.

If the technical characteristics had already been confirmed on the occasion of the introduction in China, the unpublished information concerns the price and availability in Italy: vivo Y76 5G will be available in the first week of March at a price of 329 euros. Distribution both through electronic stores and in collaboration with operators (TIM and WindTre).

We know which are the essential functions for a smartphone, the most used and what are the expectations in terms of reliability and that is why we try to introduce unexpected technologies and features in each product. Y76 5G also integrates innovations that are unusual for the price range in which the product fits, such as fast charging and Extended RAM – Lindoro Ettore Patriarca, Marketing & Retail Director of vivo Italia.

THE TECHNICAL SHEET



