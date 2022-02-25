MobileAndroid

vivo Y76 5G arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed

By: Abraham

Date:

Share post:

vivo announces thearrival in the Italian market of the Y76 5G mid-range smartphone, a few months after its launch on the Chinese market. With its 7.79 mm thickness it is the thinnest model in the vivo Y line, and arrives in Italy in the configuration with 8GB of RAM (+ 4GB virtual with the Extended RAM that borrows them from the storage) and 128GB of storage (expandable via microSD), and in the two colors Cosmic Aurora and Midnight Space.

The hardware platform is based on the SoC MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G, while the camera compartment includes a triple rear module with a 50MP main sensor and a 16MP front one enclosed in the notch. The 4,100 mAh battery with support for fast charging at 44W (32 minutes is enough to restore 70% of the charge) and the software platform with Funtouch OS 12, fresh from presentation in Europe, complete the picture.

If the technical characteristics had already been confirmed on the occasion of the introduction in China, the unpublished information concerns the price and availability in Italy: vivo Y76 5G will be available in the first week of March at a price of 329 euros. Distribution both through electronic stores and in collaboration with operators (TIM and WindTre).

Read:

The Samsung Galaxy M01s is filtered before its presentation and produces a ‘déjà vu’ with the Galaxy A10s

We know which are the essential functions for a smartphone, the most used and what are the expectations in terms of reliability and that is why we try to introduce unexpected technologies and features in each product. Y76 5G also integrates innovations that are unusual for the price range in which the product fits, such as fast charging and Extended RAM – Lindoro Ettore Patriarca, Marketing & Retail Director of vivo Italia.

THE TECHNICAL SHEET

  • SoC: Mediatek Dimensity 700
  • Display: 6.58 “, FHD + (2408 x 1080 pixels), LCD
  • Memory: 8GB of RAM, 128GB of expandable storage
  • Camera:
    • triple rear: 50MP (f / 1.8) + 2MP (f / 2.4) + 2MP (f / 2.4)
    • front: 16MP (f / 2)
  • Battery: 4,100 mAh with fast charging support at 44W
  • Connectivity: Dual Band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.1, dual SIM, 5G, USB Type-C, GPS / BEIDOU / GLONASS / GALILEO / QZSS
  • Dimensions and weight: 163.84 x 75 x 7.79mm, 175
  • Construction: shell in plastic materials
  • Colors: Midnight Space, Cosmic Aurora
Previous articleRealme GT Neo 3 at the call of the first rumor: the OIS arrives
Abraham

Related articles

Android

vivo Y76 5G arrives in Italy: the price of the medium range has been revealed

vivo announces thearrival in the Italian market of the Y76 5G mid-range smartphone, a few months after its...
Android

Realme GT Neo 3 at the call of the first rumor: the OIS arrives

The first indiscretion on Realme GT Neo 3 bears the signature of OnLeakswhich passed a high resolution render...
Android

Redmi K50 Pro without veils: few specifications, many photos and killer price

  This year Redmi has chosen to take a different path: it inaugurated the K50 range starting from the...
Android

Galaxy S22, the Caviar limited edition versions are things for the rich

  Does the 1,489 euros of the Galaxy S22 Ultra 12 / 512GB seem low? The less noble materials?...

Follow us

At Techsmart we provide you the information gathered from different resources about Tech Industry. We do not own any images or content shared on the website unless we declare that we have copyright in the image or content. If you find anything copyrighted on the site, please contact us

Browse

Editor's Pick

All the new Galaxy S22 and Tab S8 already in pre-order on Amazon!

Android 0
  In a period in which there are few electronic...

Why many influencers are leaving Instagram

Apps 0
Share on Twitter Share on Facebook Share on...

Telefónica and Movistar suffer a breakdown: it is possible that your call service is inactive

Editor's Pick 0
If you are a customer of Movistarboth on your...

Popular

This is the story of the transition from PowerPC chips to Intel Apple

Tech News 0
Apple, a company that began in a garage and...

“Joker” malware Strikes again : these 16 applications, are harmful

Editor's Pick 0
The "Joker" malware strikes again: if you have installed...

This would have been the Nokia N95 with Android: filtered a sliding prototype with triple camera

Android 0
If a few days ago we saw how Nokia...

© 2021 voonze.com.