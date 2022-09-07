Vivo Y75s launches with Dimensity 700, 64 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

The vivo Y family is growing this Wednesday. That’s because the Chinese manufacturer announced the vivo Y75s in the Chinese market, and the new smartphone seeks to deliver good value for money.

According to the company, the smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and has a drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP selfie lens.

already the The device’s processor is the MediaTek 700, and it works with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.