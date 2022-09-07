Vivo Y75s launches with Dimensity 700, 64 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

The vivo Y family is growing this Wednesday. That’s because the Chinese manufacturer announced the vivo Y75s in the Chinese market, and the new smartphone seeks to deliver good value for money.
According to the company, the smartphone has a 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen that has FHD+ resolution and has a drop notch to accommodate the 8 MP selfie lens.
already the The device’s processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 700, and it works with up to 12 GB of RAM and 256 GB of internal storage. If necessary, it is also possible to expand the memory with a MicroSD card.
On the rear set of cameras, the new vivo Y75s has a 64 MP main lens, an 8 MP ultrawide and a further 2 MP for macro photos.
The smartphone has 5G connection, P2 port, USB-C and fingerprint reader on the side.
The 5,000 mAh battery completes the set with support for 18W fast charging, and the operating system is the very outdated Android 11.
- 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FHD+ resolution
- Drop notch display
- MediaTek Dimension 700 Platform
- 8GB or 12GB RAM
- 256 GB of internal storage
- Expandable memory with MicroSD card
- 8 MP front camera
- Three rear cameras:
- Main lens with 64 MP sensor
- Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor
- Macro lens with 2 MP sensor
- 5G connection, P2 port for headphones, USB-C and fingerprint reader
- 5,000mAh battery with 18W charging
- Android 11 running under OriginOS
Announced only in China, the new vivo Y75s is available in two colors, with prices you can see below:
- 8GB + 256GB – 1,899 Yuan (~BRL 1,428)
- 12GB + 256GB – 2,199 Yuan (~R$1,654)
What do you think of the new vivo Y75s? Tell us your opinion here in the comments.