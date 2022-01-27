Vivo Y75 5G: a nice mid-range with Dimensity 700 but not very cheap

Vivo continues with the rhythm of launching approximately one new model every week and without prior notice: the last to arrive is the Vivo Y75 5G, a cheap 5G mobile with a relatively thin profile.

The Vivo Y75 5G is a mobile with MediaTek Dimension 700 very similar to the Vivo Y55 5G, but with double the RAM memory, which can also be increased even more using virtual memory. It also stands out for its 50 megapixel triple camera.

Vivo Y75 5G technical sheet

Vivo Y75 5G Screen LCD 6.58″

FullHD+ Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm

188g Processor Dimension 700 RAM 8GB Storage 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 16MP Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5,000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system Funtouch OS 12.0 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

FM Radio

USB-C

jack Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 261 euros to change

Vivo’s new “cheap” 5G mobile

The Vivo Y75 5G is part of the new line of mobile phones with the latest connectivity that maintain a reasonable price and more than enough features for the vast majority of users. Noted for its dflat edge design to the iPhone 12 that is combined with the module design for the cameras that has already become a hallmark for the brand.

It is a terminal without excesses, with a LCD screen with 6.58 inches diagonal and Full HD + resolution that maintains the 60 Hz refresh rate of a lifetime and incorporates the front camera in a drop-shaped notch.

This front camera for self-portraits has a 16-megapixel resolution, while behind the terminal it includes a triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor. The other two sensors are both 2 megapixels: one of them is for macro photography and the other for portrait mode.

The terminal has a relatively thin design -with 8.25 mm thick without counting what the cameras protrude- and opts for the MediaTek Dimensity 700 for processing and, incidentally, 5G connectivity. The terminal is available in a single version with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage and supports expansion of additional 4 GB of memory, with virtual memory.

Launched with Funtouch OS 12.0 pre-installed and with the fingerprint reader on the side, the Vivo Y75 5G mounts a large battery with 5,000 mAh capacity that supports the 33W fast charge.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y75 5G

The Vivo Y75 5G is official for now in India and we have no information about its availability in other regions. It is available in black and blue colors in an 8+128 GB version, for Rs 21,990, which is 261 euros to change current.

More information | Alive