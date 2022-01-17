Vivo Y55 5G: a mid-range with a good design, great battery and triple camera

Vivo has just officially presented the Vivo Y55, a new mid-range mobile similar to the Vivo Y55 from last month, but with a more traditional size battery and triple camera. It remains a economical 5G mobile with a good design.

Vivo has taken a liking to the design with flat edges and the new Vivo Y55 is the latest exponent of this line. It’s about a 5G mobile with Dimensity 700, large battery and triple camera with 50 megapixel main sensor.

Vivo Y55 5G technical sheet

Vivo Y55 5G Screen LCD 6.58″

FullHD+ Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm

187g Processor Dimension 700 RAM 4GB Storage 128GB Frontal camera 8MP f/1.8 Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2 MP f/2.4 bokeh

2MP f/2.4 macro Battery 5000mAh

18W fast charge Operating system android 12

Funtouch OS 12 connectivity 5G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price 226 euros to change

This is the Vivo Y55 5G

The Vivo Y series is the company’s most “walking around” series. It encompasses the terminals with more balanced specifications in mid-range, and the last member of the family is the Vivo Y55, without letter. A month ago we met his cousin the Vivo Y55s, visually similar, but with differences inside.

The Vivo Y55 is a new 5G mobile with MediaTek Dimension 700 which is offered in a single version of 4+128 GB. It follows the same design line with flat edges “like the iPhone” and the camera module in a rectangle with rounded edges to which the company is taking so much advantage. In front, it has a drop-shaped notch.

The screen of the Vivo Y55 5G is 6.58 inches, being a panel LCD with Full HD+ resolution. This time there is no increase in refresh rate or touch response. Being an LCD panel, the fingerprint reader is located on one side.

For photography, the Vivo Y55 has an 8-megapixel front camera with f/1.8 aperture and a triple main camera. It is a 50-megapixel main sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel portrait mode sensor.

This additional lens along with the smaller battery capacity are the main differences of the Vivo Y55 compared to the previous Vivo Y55s. It is less capacity, yes, but it is still a lot: 5,000 mAh and support for 18W fast charging, which is not bad at all.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y55 5G

The Vivo Y55 is official in Taiwan and at the moment we do not know if it will go on sale in other regions. Being a more international model (with FunTouch OS instead of OriginOS), it is possible that it will be sold globally, although it is not confirmed. It is available in the colors black and galaxy blue (with gradient) for NT$7,990, about 226 euros to change current.

More information | Alive