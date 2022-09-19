Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t: the new cheap mid-range phones come with three different processors

New week, new releases from Vivo. On this occasion, the company has introduced us to two mid-range terminals: the Vivo Y52t and the Vivo Y32t. They are quite similar to each other, although one of them is 5G and the other is not.

The Vivo Y52t is the top model, with Dimensity 700, while the Vivo Y32t adopts a curious strategy whereby the processor changes depending on the variant: or Snapdragon 680 or Helio G70, 4G in both cases.

Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t data sheet

Live Y52t Alive Y32t Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+ LCD 6.51″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.84 x 8.45mm

198g 163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28mm

198g Processor Dimension 700 Snapdragon 680

Helium G70 RAM 8GB 8GB Storage 128 / 256GB 128 / 256GB Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 macro 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 Drums 5,000mAh

10W load 5,000mAh

10W load Operating system android 12

OriginOS Ocean Android 11

OriginOS Ocean connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

jack 4G

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0/4.2

USB-C

jack Others side fingerprint reader side fingerprint reader Price From 199 euros to change From 157 euros to change

Live Y52t

Vivo continues to strengthen its mid-range with options for all tastes and budgets. Today’s two releases focus on the est mid-rangeof which the Vivo Y52t is the top model and therefore slightly more expensive.

The Vivo Y52t is a 5G mobile that bets on the MediaTek Dimension 700 for calculations, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage to choose from. The terminal has a flat and colorful design, with three finishes to choose from.

The screen of the Vivo Y52t has a diagonal of 6.51 inches and has HD + resolution. It is an LCD panel that maintains the 60 Hz of a lifetime and incorporates the 8-megapixel front camera in a drop-shaped notch.

Behind the terminal mounts a dual camera in a module for the cameras with the characteristic design of Vivo. We have one 13 megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel secondary lens for macro photography.

Finally we have the battery, with 5,000 mAh capacity but maintains a 10W charge that today we know little even in this price range. The terminal includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Alive Y32t

On the other hand we have the Vivo Y32t, which is extremely similar but somewhat more modest. In this terminal we have exactly the same LCD screen of 6.51 inches diagonal and HD+ resolutionwith drop-shaped notch.

Again this notch incorporates the 8 megapixel front camera, while behind we have a dual camera with 13 megapixel main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. Unlike the previous model, the Vivo Y32t has a design with a pattern and where curves prevail.

Interestingly, the Vivo Y32t change processor depending on the version. The 8+128 GB model has a Helio G70, while the 8+256 GB model has a Snapdragon 680 processor. This means that there are some differences in connectivity between versions (Bluetooth 4.2 vs. Bluetooth 5.0, for example).

With the fingerprint reader on the side, the Vivo Y32t also has a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for 10W charging and launches with Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean, while the Vivo Y52t arrives with Android 12.

Versions and prices of Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t

The Vivo Y52t has been put up for sale in China in the colors blue, white and black while the Vivo Y32t is available in the colors blue and black, both with texture. These are their prices today:

Vivo Y52t 8+128GB : 1,399 yuan, 199 euros to change.

Vivo Y52t 8+256GB : 1,599 yuan, 228 euros to change.

Vivo Y32t 8+128GB : 1,099 yuan, 156 euros to change.

Vivo Y32t 8+256GB: 1,299 yuan, 185 euros to change.

More information | Live