Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t: the new cheap mid-range phones come with three different processors

By Brian Adam
Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t: the new cheap mid-range phones come with three different processors
vivo y52t and vivo y32t: the new cheap mid range phones
New week, new releases from Vivo. On this occasion, the company has introduced us to two mid-range terminals: the Vivo Y52t and the Vivo Y32t. They are quite similar to each other, although one of them is 5G and the other is not.

The Vivo Y52t is the top model, with Dimensity 700, while the Vivo Y32t adopts a curious strategy whereby the processor changes depending on the variant: or Snapdragon 680 or Helio G70, 4G in both cases.

Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t data sheet

Live Y52t

Alive Y32t
Screen

LCD 6.51″
HD+

LCD 6.51″
HD+
Dimensions and weight

164 x 75.84 x 8.45mm
198g

163.96 x 75.20 x 8.28mm
179g

Processor

Dimension 700

Snapdragon 680
Helium G70

RAM

8GB

8GB

Storage

128 / 256GB

128 / 256GB

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0

8MP f/2.0

Rear camera

13MP f/2.2
2MP f/2.4 macro

13MP f/2.2
2MP f/2.4

Drums

5,000mAh
10W load

5,000mAh
10W load

Operating system

android 12
OriginOS Ocean

Android 11
OriginOS Ocean

connectivity

5G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.1
USB-C
jack

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0/4.2
USB-C
jack

Others

side fingerprint reader

side fingerprint reader

Price

From 199 euros to change

From 157 euros to change

Live Y52t

Vivo continues to strengthen its mid-range with options for all tastes and budgets. Today’s two releases focus on the cheapest mid-rangeof which the Vivo Y52t is the top model and therefore slightly more expensive.

The Vivo Y52t is a 5G mobile that bets on the MediaTek Dimension 700 for calculations, accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage to choose from. The terminal has a flat and colorful design, with three finishes to choose from.

vivoy52tt

The screen of the Vivo Y52t has a diagonal of 6.51 inches and has HD + resolution. It is an LCD panel that maintains the 60 Hz of a lifetime and incorporates the 8-megapixel front camera in a drop-shaped notch.

Behind the terminal mounts a dual camera in a module for the cameras with the characteristic design of Vivo. We have one 13 megapixel main lens and a 2-megapixel secondary lens for macro photography.

vivoy52tcolors

Finally we have the battery, with 5,000 mAh capacity but maintains a 10W charge that today we know little even in this price range. The terminal includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Alive Y32t

On the other hand we have the Vivo Y32t, which is extremely similar but somewhat more modest. In this terminal we have exactly the same LCD screen of 6.51 inches diagonal and HD+ resolutionwith drop-shaped notch.

Again this notch incorporates the 8 megapixel front camera, while behind we have a dual camera with 13 megapixel main sensor and a secondary 2-megapixel sensor. Unlike the previous model, the Vivo Y32t has a design with a pattern and where curves prevail.

vivoy32t

Interestingly, the Vivo Y32t change processor depending on the version. The 8+128 GB model has a Helio G70, while the 8+256 GB model has a Snapdragon 680 processor. This means that there are some differences in connectivity between versions (Bluetooth 4.2 vs. Bluetooth 5.0, for example).

With the fingerprint reader on the side, the Vivo Y32t also has a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for 10W charging and launches with Android 11 with OriginOS Ocean, while the Vivo Y52t arrives with Android 12.

Versions and prices of Vivo Y52t and Vivo Y32t

alive

The Vivo Y52t has been put up for sale in China in the colors blue, white and black while the Vivo Y32t is available in the colors blue and black, both with texture. These are their prices today:

  • Vivo Y52t 8+128GB: 1,399 yuan, 199 euros to change.

  • Vivo Y52t 8+256GB: 1,599 yuan, 228 euros to change.

  • Vivo Y32t 8+128GB: 1,099 yuan, 156 euros to change.

  • Vivo Y32t 8+256GB: 1,299 yuan, 185 euros to change.

More information | Live

