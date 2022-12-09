HomeTech NewsVivo Y35 5G is announced with Dimensity 700, 5,000 mAh battery and...

Vivo Y35 5G is announced with Dimensity 700, 5,000 mAh battery and low price

By Abraham
After several rumors and leaks, vivo announced a new device from the Y line in China: the vivo Y35 5G. It has very lean specifications and can please those looking for a device with simple specifications.

As its title suggests, it is a new version of vivo Y35 with 5G connectivity and has mid-range specs, as well as a robust battery.

The vivo Y35 5G has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 269 ppi density, 60 Hz refresh rate and a drop-shaped notch to house the 5-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, in addition to an LED flash.

Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset with integrated Mali 657 GPU, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is the same processor of intermediate cell phones like POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G.

Reproduction: live.

For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 15W charging support. Other highlights include a fingerprint scanner on the side and a headphone jack. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the OriginOS Ocean interface.

Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou.

Technical specifications
  • 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution
  • Waterdrop notch display with 60Hz refresh rate
  • MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 Platform
  • 8 GB of RAM
  • 128GB of internal storage
  • MicroSD card support
  • 5 MP front camera
  • Two rear cameras:
    • 50 MP main sensor
    • 2 MP macro sensor
  • 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging
  • Connectivity Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou
  • Android 13 under the OriginOS interface
price and availability

vivo Y35 5G was launched only in China in blue, gold and black color options. Check the official prices below:

  • 4GB + 128GB – ¥1,199 (~R$900)
  • 6GB + 128GB – ¥1,399 (~R$1,050)
  • 8GB + 128GB – ¥1,499 (~R$1,125)
