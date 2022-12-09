Vivo Y35 5G is announced with Dimensity 700, 5,000 mAh battery and low price

After several rumors and leaks, vivo announced a new device from the Y line in China: the vivo Y35 5G. It has very lean specifications and can please those looking for a device with simple specifications.
As its title suggests, it is a new version of vivo Y35 with 5G connectivity and has mid-range specs, as well as a robust battery.
The vivo Y35 5G has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution (1,600 x 720 pixels), 269 ppi density, 60 Hz refresh rate and a drop-shaped notch to house the 5-megapixel front sensor. At the rear, there is a dual camera module with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor, in addition to an LED flash.
Under the hood, the phone comes equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset with integrated Mali 657 GPU, 8 GB of LPDDR4X RAM memory and 128 GB of UFS 2.2 internal storage. It is the same processor of intermediate cell phones like POCO M3 Pro 5G, Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G.
For power, there is a 5,000mAh battery unit with 15W charging support. Other highlights include a fingerprint scanner on the side and a headphone jack. As for the operating system, it comes standard with Android 13 under the OriginOS Ocean interface.
Connectivity options include Dual-SIM, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou.
- 6.58-inch IPS LCD screen with FullHD+ resolution
- Waterdrop notch display with 60Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 Platform
- 8 GB of RAM
- 128GB of internal storage
- MicroSD card support
- 5 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- 50 MP main sensor
- 2 MP macro sensor
- 5,000 mAh battery with 15W charging
- Connectivity Dual-SIM, 4G LTE, 5G, WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, GPS, Glonass, Galileo and Beidou
- Android 13 under the OriginOS interface
vivo Y35 5G was launched only in China in blue, gold and black color options. Check the official prices below:
- 4GB + 128GB – ¥1,199 (~R$900)
- 6GB + 128GB – ¥1,399 (~R$1,050)
- 8GB + 128GB – ¥1,499 (~R$1,125)