Vivo Y33s 5G: the latest in connectivity and a lot of RAM to find a gap in the input range

Vivo has just announced a new cheap 5G mobile, the Vivo Y33s 5G. Compared to the Vivo Y33s 4G that we already knew, we gained in connectivity although in return some specifications such as the screen or the camera are sacrificed.

The Vivo Y33s 5G is a 5G mobile with a good design and fair price that will try to gain a foothold in the increasingly populated input range. Interestingly, it is launched with versions that reach 8 GB of RAM.

Vivo Y33s 5G technical sheet

Vivo Y33s 5G Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 164 x 75.84 x 8.25mm

185g Processor Dimension 700 RAM 4 / 6 / 8GB Storage 128GB

MicroSD up to 1TB Frontal camera 8MP f/1.8 Rear camera 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

18W fast charge OS OriginOS Ocean

android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth 5.1

USB-C

jack Others side fingerprint reader Price From 183 euros to change

More connectivity and less of the rest

Vivo completes the Y33s series, now that we already have the 4G and 5G model. The terminals have a fairly similar design, with a design with right angled edges as in the latest iPhone, notch in the form of a drop and finishes where colors with gradients abound.

As an entry-level terminal, it is not surprising that Vivo has opted for the MediaTek Dimension 700, which comes quite well accompanied by RAM. There are versions with 4, 6 and 8 GB of RAM, and all of them with 128 GB of expandable storage via MicroSD.

In exchange for better connectivity, the screen loses sharpness. If the Vivo Y33s had a Full HD+ LCD panel, on the Vivo Y33s 5G, it’s HD+. The diagonal is the same: 6.51 inches and with a drop-shaped notch for the 8-megapixel front camera.

There are also fewer megapixels, with a modest 13-megapixel dual camera with a supporting 2-megapixel sensor. All this, with Android 12 and Origin OS Ocean, a 5,000 Mah battery with support for 18W fast charging and the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y33s 5G

The Vivo Y33s 5G has been announced in China and at the moment we do not know if it will be sold in our country. There it is available in the colors black and two shades of blue with gradients and three variants:

Vivo Y33s 5G 4+128GB : 1,299 yuan, about 183 euros to change.

Vivo Y33s 5G 6+128GB : 1,399 yuan, about 197 euros to change.

Vivo Y33s 5G 8+128GB: 1,599 yuan, about 225 euros to change.

More information | Alive