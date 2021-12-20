Vivo Y32: the first mobile with Snapdragon 680 is this mid-range with great battery

Vivo opened the year with the Vivo Y31 2021 and closed it with the new Vivo Y32, the first mobile to mount the Snapdragon 680 inside. This 4G processor from Qualcomm was announced a few months ago as the successor to the Snapdragon 678.

The Vivo Y32 epitomizes the latest design trends the company is pursuing, from reducing the number of camera lenses to going for the straight edges. All this, with a large 5,000 mAh battery.

Vivo Y32 technical sheet

I live Y32 Screen 6.51 “LCD

HD + Dimensions and weight 164.26 x 76.08 x 8 mm

182 g. Processor Snapdragon 680 RAM 8 GB Storage 128 GB

MicroSD up to 1 TB Frontal camera 8 MP f / 1.8 Rear camera 13 MP f / 2.2

2 MP f / 2.4 macro Battery 5,000 mAh

Fast charge 18W Operating system Android 11

OriginOS 1.0 Connectivity 4G

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

Minijack Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 195 euros to change

The first with Snapdragon 680

The Snapdragon 680 is today the latest Qualcomm processor that is not 5G, but beyond the connectivity it carries the improvements of its 6 nm construction, with eight Kryo 265 cores running at 2.4 GHz and the Adreno 610 GPU. It is a substantial improvement over the Snapdragon 662 in the Vivo Y31 2021.

You win on the one hand, but you lose on the other. The Vivo Y32 has a similar design for the screen, with a 6.51-inch diagonal for the LCD panel, but this time with HD + resolution. The refresh rate remains at 60 Hz throughout life.

Vivo repeats the drop-shaped notch again to solve the ballot of the front camera, which has a resolution of 8 megapixels and aperture f / 1.8. Behind, despite what it might seem, we have a dual camera with the module design that has already become a classic for the brand.

These cameras are a priori somewhat more modest than in the previous generation. We have a 13 megapixel main sensor with f / 2.2 aperture and a 2 mega-pixel macro photography sensor with f / 2.4 aperture.

Vivo bets once again on the design of straight edges that is becoming so fashionable lately and incorporates a battery of 5,000 mAh with support for 18W fast charging. The terminal has a minijack and its fingerprint reader is located on one of the sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y32

The Vivo Y32 has been announced for the moment in China, although we cannot rule out that it will be put on sale in other markets. There it is available in the colors light blue and dark blue and a single combination of 8 + 128 GB, for 1,399 yuan, about 195 euros to change.

