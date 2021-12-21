vivo Y32, here is the first smartphone in the world with Snapdragon 680 | Price

vivo further expands its range of Y-series smartphones with the new Y32, the first in the world to integrate the Snapdragon 680, an octa-core processor made by Qualcomm with a 6nm production process and equipped with custom Kryo 610 core, maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, Adreno 610 GPU and X11 modem.
vivo Y32 is the successor to the vivo Y31 launched last January together with the vivo Y31s. Also for these two smartphones vivo had used Qualcomm processors, respectively one Snapdragon 662 is one Snapdragon 480. With the “Standard Edition” of the Y31s, vivo had instead decided to use a MediaTek Dimensity 700.
Among other features we mention the 6.51 inch LCD display with HD + resolution and frequency updated to 60 Hz with a drop notch that houses a 8 MP camera. The rear photographic sector sees the adoption of a 13 MP main camera with f / 2.2 aperture, flanked by a 2 MP macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture.
vivo Y32 is made in two color variants and will be sold on the Chinese market ad a price of 1,399 yuan, about 195 euros. At the moment there is no information regarding the availability on the international market.
- SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 at 6nm (2.4GHz x 4 + 1.9GHz x 4)
- Display: 6.51 inch HD + LCD 20: 9 with 60Hz refresh rate
- Memory:
- 8GB RAM LPDDR4X
- 128GB storage memory
- Camera:
- Rear: 13MP f / 2.2 + 2MP macro f / 2.4
- Front: 8MP f / 1.8
- Connectivity: 4G LTE, Bluetooth 5.0, dual band Wi-Fi, USB-C, aGPS + GLONASS
- Audio: 3.5mm audio jack
- Sensors: side fingerprint scanner
- Battery: 5,000 mAh with support for fast charging at 18W
- Dimensions And weight:
- 164.26 x 76.08 x 8 mm
- 182 grams
- Other: face recognition
- Operating system: Android 11 with OriginOS 1.0