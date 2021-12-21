vivo Y32, here is the first smartphone in the world with Snapdragon 680 | Price

vivo further expands its range of Y-series smartphones with the new Y32, the first in the world to integrate the Snapdragon 680, an octa-core processor made by Qualcomm with a 6nm production process and equipped with custom Kryo 610 core, maximum frequency of 2.4 GHz, Adreno 610 GPU and X11 modem.

vivo Y32 is the successor to the vivo Y31 launched last January together with the vivo Y31s. Also for these two smartphones vivo had used Qualcomm processors, respectively one Snapdragon 662 is one Snapdragon 480. With the “Standard Edition” of the Y31s, vivo had instead decided to use a MediaTek Dimensity 700.

OriginOS 1.0 (2.0 was recently announced) and is built in a single memory configuration: 8GB of RAM and 128GB of expandable storage via micro SD. RAM can be virtually expanded by another 4GB. The smartphone is based on Android 11 with user interface

Among other features we mention the 6.51 inch LCD display with HD + resolution and frequency updated to 60 Hz with a drop notch that houses a 8 MP camera. The rear photographic sector sees the adoption of a 13 MP main camera with f / 2.2 aperture, flanked by a 2 MP macro sensor with f / 2.4 aperture.

The battery is a 5,000 mAh with fast charging at 18W which, according to the manufacturer, would be able to guarantee 27 days of standby time, 143 hours of music playback, 13 hours of play or 13 hours of video viewing on a single charge. There is no shortage of 3.5 mm audio jack, a fingerprint scanner placed on the side, dual band Wi-Fi connectivity and Bluetooth 5.0. There is no support for 5G networks.

vivo Y32 is made in two color variants and will be sold on the Chinese market ad a price of 1,399 yuan, about 195 euros. At the moment there is no information regarding the availability on the international market.

