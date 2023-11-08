Vivo Y27s: Vivo’s latest mid-range bets on fast charging and boasts IP54 resistance

Vivo’s new mobile will have to compete with cheap Xiaomi and Redmi phones

 

A few months ago Vivo presented the Vivo Y27 with Helio G85 and we did not have to wait long to discover not only its successor, but an alternative version: the new Vivo Y27 also 4G.

The Vivo Y27s remains in the mid-range, but here with a Snapdragon 680 on board. The terminal arrives with a design very similar to the Vivo Y27, with “flat” edges and bright colors to choose from.

Vivo Y27s technical sheet

Vivo Y27s
Screen LCD 6.64″

Full HD+

90Hz
Dimensions and weight 164.06 × 76.17 × 8.17mm

192g.
processor Snapdragon 680
RAM 8GB
storage 128/256 GB

MicroSD up to 1TB
frontal camera 8MP f/2.0
Rear camera 50MP f/1.8

2MP f/2.4
Battery 5,000 mAh

44W fast charging
OS Funtouch OS 13

Android 13
Connectivity LTE

Wi-Fi ac

Bluetooth

FM Radio

NFC (select markets only)
Others Fingerprint reader on the side

IP54
Price From 143 euros to the exchange rate

Fast charging and IP54 resistance as weapons

One of Vivo’s largest families is the Y series, with so many members that it is starting to be difficult to keep track of them. The last to arrive is a new mid-range mobile, this time with a Qualcomm processor on board, the Snapdragon 680. It arrives well accompanied by 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of storage matching cards that are complemented by MicroSD cards of up to 1 TB.

In front, the Vivo Y27s has a 6.64-inch LCD screen that has Full HD+ resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The 8-megapixel front camera is mounted in a drop-shaped notch, although in some photos on Vivo’s global website it appears with a perforation.

Vivoglasses

Behind, the Vivo Y27s opts for a rectangular camera module with rounded edges where the two lenses are located: lThe main one is 50 megapixels with f/1.8 aperture and is accompanied by a 2 megapixel lens for portrait mode.

One of the strong points of the Vivo Y27s is found in its battery, which has a 5000 mAh capacity and supports 44W fast charging which is not bad at all for its price range.

Ivo

The Vivo Y27s includes the fingerprint reader in the power button, goes on sale with Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 and boasts IP54 resistance certification against dust and splashes.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y27s

Coloresvivonotch

The Vivo Y27s is official for the moment in Indonesia, although it could reach other markets later. It is on sale in black and green and two storage versions:

  • Vivo Y27s 8+128 GB: 2,399,000 Indonesian rupees, 143 euros at the exchange rate.
  • Vivo Y27s 8+256GB: 2,799,000 Indonesian rupees, 167 euros at the exchange rate.

