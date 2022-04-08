Vivo Y21G: Vivo’s new budget arrives with fast charging, virtual RAM and Android 12

Vivo is beginning to make a name for itself in our country, although here we still do not enjoy the long catalog that the brand exhibits in other territories. As in India, where we see more economic line models arrive than here. One of them has also just been renewed, we are talking about a new model of the Y21 series, the new Vivo Y21G.

The phone is committed to a modest configuration in practically all sections, although its 18W fast charge is compensated by accompanying a large 5,000 mAh battery. However, we are talking about a model that can be competitive in its price range if we take into account that, at least in India, it is sold for just under 170 euros.

Vivo Y21G technical sheet

Live Y21G Read more Apple buys edge-based AI startup Xnor.ai for a reported $200M Screen 6.51-inch LCD

Ratio 20:9

1600 x 720 HD+

notch Processor MediaTek Helio G70 Versions 4GB/64GB

1GB virtual RAM rear cameras Main: 13 megapixels

Macro: 2 megapixels Frontal camera 8 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh

18W fast charge System android 12

Fun Touch OS 12 connectivity Dual 4G

Wi-Fi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

gps

usb type c Others side fingerprint reader Price 169.45 euros to change

Fast charging for the new ‘cheap’ Vivo

The new model of the oriental manufacturer steps on the land of the Ganges with a screen 6.51-inch 20:9 ratio LCD, which together with its HD + resolution leaves us with a nice 1,600 x 720 pixels. Here we do not have a perforation but a notch at the top to house an 8-megapixel front camera, and under the entire frame we find an internal 5,000 mAh battery that charges at a maximum of 18W.

For the processor, Vivo opts for a line-entry Helio G70 which is accompanied by 4GB in RAM and 64GB in the internal space, and through software we get an extra GB of RAM thanks to the virtual RAM. A software that is, by the way, Android 12 hidden behind FunTouchOS 12, Vivo’s proprietary layer for Android.

We come to photography and here we have 13 megapixels in front of a rear stereo equipment that is completed with 2 megapixels for macro photography. The model offers two SIMs with 4G in addition to WiFi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. The fingerprint reader in this case travels to the side of the Vivo Y21G.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y21G

As we have already mentioned, we have a single version for this Vivo Y21G, that of 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal space. Yes, we can get it in dark blue and light blue / diamond and its official sale price is set in India at 13,990 rupees, which translates to about 169 euros at current exchange rates. For now we have no news that it will be marketed in Spain.

Vivo Y21G with 4GB/64GB: 13,999 rupees or 169.45 euros to change

Via | Gizmochina