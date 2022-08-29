Vivo Y16: the new cheap mobile has a lot of battery and Android 12 under the arm

Vivo’s avalanche of launches continues with the new Live Y16an entry-level terminal with Helio P35 and that should serve as the renewal, three years later, of the previous Vivo Y15.

The Vivo Y16 is a modest mobile, with a lot of , 12 and a good design for your price range. It is also appreciated that the fingerprint reader is not forgotten despite being a simple mobile.

Vivo Y16 technical sheet

Alive Y16 Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 163.95 x 75.55 x 8.19mm

183g Processor Helium P35 RAM 3 / 4GB Storage 32 / 64 / 128GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 5MP f/2.2 Rear camera 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 Drums 5000mAh

10W load Operating system Funtouch OS 12

android 12 connectivity LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

USB-C

jack

Fingerprint reader on the side Price 140 euros to change

New cheap Vivo mobile

It’s getting harder and harder to keep track of all of Vivo’s releases, as we go to a couple of releases a week. The last one is the Vivo Y16, an entry-level mobile that goes a bit just on the specification sheet, but in return it brings us quite a successful design and available in two colors.

The phone bears little or no resemblance to the Vivo Y15 from 2019, with a somewhat OPPO-like design, with almost straight edges and a somewhat misleading camera module. It is really a dual camera with 13 megapixel main sensorwith a 2 megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

In front of the terminal there is an LCD screen of 6.51 inches diagonal and HD + resolutionwith the standard 60 Hz refresh rate of a lifetime, a somewhat pronounced chin and a drop-shaped notch to include the 5 megapixel front camera.

Being an entry-level mobile, it is not surprising that Vivo has once again opted for the Helium P35 for the processor, a veteran that was announced no less than in 2018. It is accompanied by 3 or 4 GB of RAM and 32, 64 or 128 GB of storage, with support for MicroSD memory cards.

If the Vivo Y16 can boast of anything, that is launching with Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 on top, in addition to its large 5,000 mAh battery which, however, does not support fast charging. The terminal includes the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y16

The Vivo Y16 is official in some regions such as Hong Kong or Vietnam, but for now we do not know if it will go on sale in Spain. It is available in the colors black and gold and its starting price starts at 1,098 Hong Kong dollars, which are 140 euros to change.

More information | Live