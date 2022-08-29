Vivo Y16 is announced with Helio P35, 13 MP camera and 5,000 mAh battery

After several rumors and leaks, vivo has launched a new Y-line handset in Hong King. The vivo Y16 is an entry-level phone with 4G connectivity and a design identical to the recently launched vivo Y35.
Among its highlights is the robust battery, a MediaTek processor and dual camera module.
The vivo Y16 has a 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate, as well as a teardrop notch to house the 5-megapixel front camera. At the rear, there is a dual module with a 13-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.
Under the hood, it comes equipped with MediaTek’s Helio P35 platform with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. There is also support for Expanded RAM 2.0 with 1GB of virtual RAM, as well as microSD card space.
For power, there’s a 5,000mAh battery pack with support for 10W fast charging. On the operating system, the vivo Y16 comes standard with Android 12 under the Funtouch OS 12 interface.
- 6.51-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution
- Display with teardrop notch and 60 Hz refresh rate
- MediaTek Helio P35 Platform
- 4 GB of RAM
- 128 GB of internal storage
- MicroSD card space
- 5 MP front camera
- Two rear cameras:
- 13 MP main sensor
- 2 MP depth sensor
- 5,000mAh battery with 10W fast charging support
- Android 12 running under Funtouch OS 12 interface
- 4G LTE connectivity, dual-band Wi-FI ac, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS, NFC, headphone jack and USB-C port
The device was announced in Hong Kong and vivo did not reveal its price. It only has two colors, Stellar Black and Drizzling Gold, and it comes in just one memory configuration with 4GB + 128GB.