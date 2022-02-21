Vivo Y15s: a lot of battery, Android Go and an adjusted price

Vivo has presented a new simple terminal: the Alive Y15s, which has little or nothing to do with the Vivo Y15 that we knew three years ago. It is an entry-level mobile with Helio P35, great battery and Android 11 Go.

The Vivo Y15s is a terminal with a new design and components that remind us of other times, such as the Micro USB connector. Among its advantages is the battery with 5,000 mAh capacity and the reduced thickness for its range.

Vivo Y15s technical sheet

Alive Y15s Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm

179g Processor Helium P35 RAM 3GB Storage 32 / 64GB

Micro SD Frontal camera 8MP f/2.0 Rear camera 13MP f/2.2

2MP f/2.4 Battery 5,000mAh

10W load OS Android 11Go

Funtouch OS 11.1 connectivity LTE

WiFi 5

Bluetooth 5.0

jack

FM Radio

MicroUSB Others Fingerprint reader on one side Price From 129 euros to change

New Android Go mobile

Initially, Android Go phones had a maximum of 1GB of RAM, but that requirement seems to have changed since then. A proof of this is that this Vivo Y15s has 3 GB of RAM, but includes Android Gothe version of Android 11. And not Android Go “as is”, but customized with Funtouch OS 11.1.

As expected, we are facing modest specifications in this mobile that costs just over 100 euros to change. We have the Helium P35 on board (launched in 2018) and a 6.51-inch LCD screen with HD+ resolution. The refresh rate, the usual 60 Hz.

In photography there are not many boasts either. In front, the Vivo Y15s includes an 8-megapixel camera in a drop-shaped notch. behind, one dual camera with 13 megapixel main sensor and 2 megapixel macro sensor, embellished by the design of a module according to current standards.

The strong point of the Vivo Y15s is in its 5,000mAh battery, which supports 10W charging and still maintains the MicroUSB connector. There are also the minijack and the fingerprint reader, incorporated in the power button on one of the sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y15s

The Vivo Y15s has been officially launched in India, where it is available in two shades of blue and a single 3+32GB version for Rs 10,990. 129 euros to change. Vivo mentions a version with 64 GB of storage, but its price is not known at the moment, as is the fact that it will be sold in Spain.

