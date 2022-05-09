Vivo Y15c: a simple mobile with Android 12 and a great battery as main assets

4G mobiles are still in fashion, especially among the most modest mobiles. The Vivo Y15c is a new entry-level mobile that the company has just made official. It is very similar to the Vivo Y15s that we already knew, although it is not identical.

The Vivo Y15c is a simple mobile with a 6.51-inch LCD screen, Helio P35 on board and a large 5,000 mAh battery as its main asset. The big difference with the Vivo Y15s is that this time arrives with Android 12 standard, not the Android Go version.

Vivo Y15c data sheet

Alive Y15s

Screen

LCD 6.51″
HD+

Dimensions and weight

163.96 x 75.2 x 8.28mm
179g

Processor

Helium P35

RAM

3GB

Storage

32 / 64GB

Frontal camera

8MP f/2.0

Rear camera

13MP f/2.2
2MP f/2.4

Battery

5,000mAh
10W load

Operating system

Funtouch OS 12
android 12

connectivity

4G
wifi ac
Bluetooth 5.0
MicroUSB

Others

Fingerprint reader on one side

Price

Determined

Now with Android 12

Three years ago Vivo announced the Vivo Y15 with Helio P22, a model without too many repercussions. In the middle of 2022, its variants multiply like mushrooms, accompanied by a new letter next to it. First it was the Vivo Y15s and now it’s the turn of the new Vivo Y15c.

The Vivo Y15c is a new entry-level mobile tremendously similar to the Vivo Y15s, except for a couple of adjustments. The most important change is that this Vivo Y15c does not have Android Go, but Android 12 with FunTouch OS 12 on topin its standard version.

It is once again a modest mobile, with a processor MediaTek Helio P35 (which was announced in 2018), with 3GB of RAM and 32 or 64GB of storage to go along with it. The terminal mounts a 6.51-inch LCD screen with HD + resolution and 60 Hz refresh rate.

The Vivo Y15c bets on the drop-shaped notch to incorporate the 8-megapixel front camera, while behind it includes a dual camera with 13 megapixel main sensor and an additional 2-megapixel sensor for portrait mode.

One of the points in which the Vivo Y15c can boast is in the capacity of its battery, 5,000mAh, although it is still a MicroUSB connector and therefore there is no fast charge: the charge is 10W. The terminal has the fingerprint reader on one of its sides.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y15c

The Vivo Y15c is official for the moment in India and we still don’t know if it will go on sale in other countries such as Spain. Is available in two shades of blue and its price has not yet been published, although we hope it will be a cheap mobile.

More information | Live

