vivo Y11 2023: entry-level cell phone has leaked specifications and global launch date

vivo is preparing the global launch of a new entry-level cell phone. Although it has not yet arrived in Europe, the manufacturer draws attention in the European market with the top of the line “X” series, and soon, it should bet on the vivo Y11 (2023), a new version of its “cheap” model that should bring a design and hardware upgrade. Rumors released this Tuesday (07) by leaker Paras Guglani indicate that the vivo Y11 (2023) will be equipped with a 6.5-inch IPS LCD screen and Full HD+ resolution. There are still no images confirming its design, but major changes are expected to ensure a more modern look than the version released in 2019.

Still without information about the set of cameras, it is possible to deduce that the Chinese manufacturer will bring more powerful image sensors for this year. It is worth remembering that the 2019 vivo Y11 had a 50 MP main camera, a 2 MP auxiliary lens and an 8 MP front camera. The leaker claims that the New phone will be equipped with MediaTek's "Helio" platform, suggesting it will remain limited to 4G connectivity. The chipset will work with 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage with support for 4 GB of virtual memory, allowing to increase the performance of the cell phone in multitasking.

To power this hardware, there will be a 5,000 mAh battery with support for charging with power up to 18 watts. Other specifications include a headphone jack with P2 standard (3.5mm) and Android 13 operating system. The vivo Y11 should have a body made of polycarbonate and be available in two or three colors, according to the informant. MSRP is yet to be revealed, but is said for an initial late-March launch in China. After that, in mid-April, the model will be introduced to the global market in its unique memory configuration.

