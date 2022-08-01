Vivo Y02s: the simple mobile with a lot of battery renews its design and arrives with Android 12

Vivo has just announced an entry-level mobile that as a reinforcement of the Vivo Y01 from a few months ago, but with a renewed and a slightly more ambitious spec sheetas it is no longer a mobile with Go.

The Vivo Y02s is a simple mobile with a lot of (5,000 mAh capacity), 6.51-inch screen and a design that reminds us that cheap mobiles don’t have to be ugly. Let’s see what awaits us in this new release from Vivo.

Vivo Y02s technical sheet

Alive Y02s Screen LCD 6.51″

HD+ Dimensions and weight 163.95 x 75.55 x 8.19mm

32 / 64GB Frontal camera 5MP f/2.0 Rear camera 8MP f/2.2 Drums 5,000mAh

10W load Operating system Funtouch OS 12

android 12 connectivity LTE

wifi ac

Bluetooth 5.0

FM Radio



Vivo’s new entry range

Vivo landed in Spain a couple of years ago, with a relatively small catalog if we compare it with all the series that the company has. One of the series that is in our country is Vivo Y, which includes the single Vivo Y01, which now has a successor: the new Alive Y02s.

Of series Y and with low numbering, we are facing a simple terminal, although much more ambitious than the previous Vivo Y01. For example, this time it has a connector USB-C and Android 12 standard, not Android Go. Of course, it still does not have a fingerprint reader.

The Vivo Y02s mounts a screen 6.51-inch LCD with HD+ resolution and a standard refresh rate of 60 Hz. The screen incorporates the 5-megapixel front camera in a drop-shaped notch.

The terminal has a current design with flat edges and a module for “large lens” cameras. Or lens, well it’s a single 8 megapixel camera with f/2.2 aperture, and the second circle is reserved for the flash.

Something that stays the same Helium P35 inside, with 3 GB of RAM and 32 or 64 GB of RAM. The battery is still large, with 5,000 mAh capacity, but with a standard 10W charge. The terminal has a minijack and supports FM radio.

Versions and prices of the Vivo Y02s

The Vivo Y02s is available in black and blue colors and versions with 32 and 64 GB of storage. The terminal is listed on the Vivo website, but it still has no price. As soon as we know more about its availability, we will update this entry.

