Vivo Y02 to be announced soon with Helio P22 and affordable price

vivo is expected to soon introduce its flagship line of vivo X90 phones to the Chinese market with MediaTek’s recently announced Dimensity 9200 chipset. However, it is also expected to announce an entry-level device that is affordable in some markets, the vivo Y02. Informant Passionategeekz revealed that the cell phone has a code V2217 and it will cost ₹8,449 (~R$550).

In terms of technical specifications, the vivo Y02 will feature MediaTek’s Helio P22 chipset under the hood with at least 2GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. It must also have a microSD card with support for extension up to 256 GB or 512 GB. For power, the phone must have a 5,000 mAh battery unit with support for 5W or 10W charging. The display will be Halo FullView IPS LCD with 6.51 inches with HD+ resolution (1600 x 720 pixels).