Vivo X90 series: the official presentation is set for November 22nd

I live has finally formalized the launch date of the highly anticipated Vivo X90 series, initially expected for the month of December.

However, it seems that the Chinese manufacturer wanted to anticipate things and the presentation event was on November 22nd during which the characteristics of the 3 devices that make up the series will be revealed: Vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro +.

According to what emerged from the rumors of the last few days, all the models will be offered in the new red color variant, and on all it will come up to 512 GB of internal memory. This means that it will not be necessary to purchase the most complete model to be able to access the maximum memory size, a detail that many may appreciate.

As for the technical specifications, those who choose Vivo X90 will be able to count on the new SoC Dimensity 9200 by MediaTek, which has proved extremely performing since the first tests, and in the four memory cuts from 8/128 GB, 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB and 12/512 GB.

Turning instead to the Pro variantthis will be proposed only in the versions 8/256 GB, 12/256 GB and 12/512 GBthus removing the basic 128 GB cut, and it is possible that these cuts will also be shared with the model Pro +which will be distinguished by the use of a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and the main photo sensor Sony IMX989 1 “.

Waiting to find out what will be the technical characteristics of all 3 upcoming models, we leave you with a short teaser published by Vivo which places the emphasis on the new material adopted for the back of smartphones, on the pronounced photographic sector and on the partnership with Zeiss which also this time will be central within the lens compartment of the 3 smartphones.