Vivo X90 Series, possible international launch date revealed

Vivo X90 Series, possible international launch date revealed

Android

Published on

By Abraham
The Vivo X90 range could be presented internationally on January 31st: the alleged image of the event leaked in the last few hours on the Net supports it. At the moment it is difficult to establish the veracity of the leak with absolute certainty, but it is worth noting that it comes from a source with a certain reputation in the environment. The top-of-the-range smartphone trio, made up of the X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro Plus, was presented on November 22 in China: the Pro Plus model is the most interesting from a purely technological point of view, especially on the camera side – the sensor of the main one is in 1″ format, as in the Pro, but they are supplied with it

vivo x90 pic vivo x90 pro pic vivo x90 pro plus pic
vivo X90 74.44 x 164.1 x 8.48 mm
6.78 inches – 2800×1260 px		 vivo X90 Pro 74.53 x 164.07 x 9.34 mm
6.78 inches – 2800×1260 px		 vivo X90 Pro Plus 75.29 x 164.35 x 9.7 mm
6.78 inches – 3200x1440px

 

The X90 Pro Plus is also the only one of the three smartphones equipped with the next-generation top-of-the-range Qualcomm chip, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. The other two models mount MediaTek chips, which is also the next-gen top-of-the-range chip. Size 9200. At the moment it is not known which devices will be available internationally – nor in which / how many markets. However, let’s recap the known technical specifications:

VIVO X90 PRO PLUS

  • display: OLED LTPO 4.0 6.78″ QHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nit, 517ppi, Dolby Vision, XDR
  • SoCs: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
  • memory:
    • 12GB of RAM
    • 256GB / 512GB internal
  • vapor chamber: 8.900mm2
  • os: OriginOS 3
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • audio: hi-fi
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP
    • rear Zeiss:
      • Main 50MP, 1″ Sony IMX989, 3.2um 4-in-1 pixel, f/1.75, T* coating, OIS
      • 48MP ultra wide angle, Sony IMX598, FOV 114°, 14mm eq.
      • 50MP telephoto, Sony IMX758, f/1.6 50mm eq., OIS
      • 64MP periscope, Omnivision OV64B, 90mm eq., OIS
  • battery: 4,700mAh 80W wired, 50W wireless
  • waterproof: IP68
  • dimensions and weight: 164.3×75.3×9.7mm for 220g

VIVO X90 PRO

  • display: OLED LTPO 4.0 6.78″ QHD+, 120Hz refresh rate, 1800nit, 517ppi, Dolby Vision, XDR
  • SoCs: MediaTek Dimension 9200
  • memory:
    • 12GB of RAM
    • 256/512GB internal
  • vapor chamber: 8.900mm2
  • os: OriginOS 3
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, USB-C, GPS
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • audio: hi-fi
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP
    • rear Zeiss:
      • Main 50MP, 1″ Sony IMX989, 3.2um 4-in-1 pixel, f/1.75, T* coating, OIS
      • 12MP ultra wide angle, Sony IMX663, f/2
      • 50MP telephoto, f/2
  • battery: 4,870mAh, 120W wired, 50W wireless
  • waterproof: IP68
  • dimensions and weight: 164.3×75.3×9.7mm for 220g

VIVO X90

  • display: OLED 6,78″ 2800×1260, refresh rate 120Hz, 452ppi, PWM 2160Hz, SGS, HDR10+
  • processor: MediaTek Dimension 9200
  • ISP: alive V2
  • memory:
    • 8/12GB LPDDR5 RAM
    • 128/256/512GB internal UFS 4.0
  • connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, GPS
  • fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display
  • audio: stereo, aptX HD, Hi-Res
  • cameras:
    • front: 32MP, f/2.45
    • rear with Zeiss T* cover:
      • Main 50MP Sony IMX866, 1/1.49″, f/1.75, OIS
      • 12MP ultra wide angle, Sony IMX663, f/2
      • 12MP telephoto, Sony IMX663, f/2
  • battery: 4,810mAh, 120W recharge (50% in 8 minutes)
  • waterproof: IP64
  • os: OriginOS 3
  • dimensions and weight: 164×74.4×8.8mm for 195g


