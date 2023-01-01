Vivo X90 Series, new advances on display and charging emerge

- Advertisement -

There are just five days left before the launch in China of the new top-of-the-range family of Vivo smartphones, the Vivo X90 Series, and the identikit is becoming more and more precise thanks to the continuous release of advances. In the past few hours Ice Universe e 91mobileshelped by Vivo itself, have returned to the subject by focusing on two aspects – display and charging speed.

Samsung and BOE displays. On the Chinese social network Weibo, Vivo explains that the X90 Series will be the first in the world to adopt the latest and most advanced Samsung E6 panels and the latest and most advanced BOE Q9 panels. In the first case, the advantage over the previous generation is an increase in maximum brightness, while in the second, the overall quality improves. Apparently the most prestigious of the three models, or the X90 Pro Plus, will have curved side edges; we have no confirmations about the other two, but if we had to guess we would always say curved for X90 Pro and flat for X90; uniform instead the position of the front camera – in the center in a small hole in the display.

Charging up to 120W. That “up to” suggests that the specifications will differ from one model to another; of course it is reasonable to assume that the most refined technology will arrive on the X90 Pro Plus, while as usual the X90 Pro is in that middle ground which always leaves room for doubt. So far the leakers had talked about a charging speed between 80 and 100 W for Pro Plus. Support for wireless charging technology is also expected.

Even if the launch is close, in reality we do not know very much about Vivo X90 and X90 Pro, while for X90 Pro Plus we can now draw a rather precise profile:

6.79″ Samsung E6 display, AMOLED LPTO 3, variable refresh up to 120Hz, 1,600 nits peak brightness

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

12GB RAM, LPDDR5x

256, 512 or 1024 GB of internal storage, UFS 4.0

Cameras: 50 (Sony IMX989 1″) + 8 + 12 MP rear, 48 MP front

Video: max 8K30 rear, 4K30 front

4,800mAh battery

Fast charging at 120W