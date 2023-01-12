Vivo X90 Pro +, the rumors on the technical part impress

- Advertisement -

One day after the presentation in China, an indiscretion reveals what should be the focal points of a smartphone that promises to be an uncompromising top of the range. On the range Vivo X90 we already know a lot on the aesthetic level, less on that of the technical characteristics.

Now, however, the painting on the standard-bearer of the series, X90 Pro +, is quite more complete, and heralds a very high-profile product. The screen should have a very high brightness, le memories they amaze not so much for capacity but rather for the speeds of the LPDDR5x standard for RAM and UFS 4.0 for storage, and then there are the four cameras with the 1-inch Sony IMX989 accompanied by two telephoto lenses and an ultra wide one with a resolution of no less than 48 megapixels.

- Advertisement -

The presentation is one step away, but the finished material on the net it looks like what usually ends up on official sites in the product details, so it may be quite accurate. We will find out soon, together with the price of Vivo X90 Pro + on which there are no rumors but which, with such hardware, should be quite high.

VIVO X90 PRO + – SUMMARY OF ALLEGED SPECIFICATIONS

display : 6.79-inch AMOLED LTPO 4.0 Samsung E6, QHD+ resolution (517 ppi density), variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz, 1,800 nits peak brightness

: 6.79-inch AMOLED LTPO 4.0 Samsung E6, QHD+ resolution (517 ppi density), variable refresh rate up to 120 Hz, 1,800 nits peak brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8,900 mm2 cooling system, Vivo V2 ISP

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 with 8,900 mm2 cooling system, Vivo V2 ISP memories : up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x type RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 type storage

: up to 16 GB of LPDDR5x type RAM and up to 512 GB of UFS 4.0 type storage cameras (Zeiss lenses): Main rear: 50MP, 1-inch Sony IMX989 sensor, 23mm equivalent focal length ultra wide rear: 48 MP, Sony IMX598 sensor, 14 mm equivalent focal length (0.6x zoom) rear telephoto: 50 MP, Sony IMX758 sensor, 50 mm equivalent focal length (2.2x zoom) rear telephoto (periscope?): 64 MP, OmniVision OV64B sensor, 90 mm equivalent focal length (3.9x zoom)

(Zeiss lenses): certification IP68 for resistance to dust and liquids

for resistance to dust and liquids audio : stereo speakers with Hi-Res

: stereo speakers with Hi-Res unlock : in-display fingerprint reader

: in-display fingerprint reader battery : 4,800mAh

: 4,800mAh recharge: Wired 80 watts, wireless 50 watts