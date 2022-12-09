Vivo X90 Pro Plus unveiled from the first images: huge camera module

- Advertisement -

We have a first image of Vivo X90 Pro Plus, thanks to the usual Ice Universe, and an interesting confirmation: the super top of the range will not be sold only in China, even if it is not clear which international markets will be affected by the initiative. The source also indicates some details of the technical data sheet, which as expected are the current state of the art in the sector.

As you can see from the image, the smartphone will feature a truly huge photographic module – a circular “porthole” with a diameter equal to almost the entire width of the body. A photo later shared by another leaker, showing the entire back side, seems to indicate the presence of at least four cameras, one of which with periscope objective. The shell is covered in a material that looks like eco-leather, at least judging by the texture, in red. Just below the photo module is a bar made of what looks like steel (which is actually an extension of the side edges) and reads “Xtreme Imagination – VIVO | ZEISS Co-Engineered”. You can also see the Zeiss logo at the bottom right of the camera module (at the top right there is the flash instead).

As for the technical specifications, the source talks about Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, the sensor Sony IMX989 (1 inch format) and a maximum zoom 100x – let’s imagine digital compared to 10x optical, as usual. Previous rumors also reported UFS 4.0 storage memories and LPDDR5x RAM. The telephoto lens should be exactly that of the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra but governed by a new algorithm.

We don’t know when the device will be unveiled, but it should be remembered that Vivo tends to update its family of top-of-the-range smartphones twice a year. Given when the X80 line came out, it shouldn’t take long. It is worth mentioning that the direct predecessor of the X90 Pro Plus, hence the X80 Pro Plus, was expected and had been anticipated several times, but was ultimately canceled. It is thought that in fact the new model will be an updated and “rebranded” X80 Pro Plus for the occasion.