Vivo X90 Pro Plus, the 1 “sensor continues to amaze: new sample photos

Vivo X90 Pro Plus is getting closer and closer and his photographic sector continues to make your mouth water:

the usual leaker Ice Universe has shared on the Net another roundup of photos taken from the device – and above all from its sensor with 1 “format, in tandem with the image processor (ISP) custom V2 which was officially presented just a few days ago. Meanwhile, the images:

For the sake of completeness, let’s recap all those released in these days. Daytime first:

And then the night ones. All photos, according to the source, are unaltered compared to the original and at least in some cases taken without the help of tripods or other stabilization tools. Of course they are not RAW and have gone through at least some uploads on social networks, so as is known there is a risk that some quality has been lost due to the compression algorithms.

Always according to Ice Universe, over the next few months, at least two other smartphones with 1 “sensor will arrive: Xiaomi 13 Pro and Oppo Find X60. The leaker argues that Samsung may find it difficult to compete with its S23 Ultra, which despite implementing a significantly higher resolution sensor (200 MP) should also be smaller: at 1 / 1.3 “, it means that X90 Pro Plus sensors and so on will have an area greater than 75%. The larger a sensor, the more light it can capture, and thus increases the overall quality of the resulting photo or video – color fidelity, detail and much more Naturally, the image processing process also plays a fundamental role, in which the main protagonists are the ISP and its algorithm.

Recall that the Vivo X90 family, which should also include the Pro Plus, will be presented in a few days now – the official date is November 22. At least as regards China: we do not yet have concrete information on the possible launch of the device in our part. We recall the technical specifications that have emerged so far:

6.79 “display, AMOLED LPTO 3, variable refresh up to 120 Hz, peak brightness 1,600 nits

Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC

12 GB of RAM, LPDDR5x

256, 512 or 1024 GB of internal storage, UFS 4.0

Cameras: 50 (Sony IMX989 1 “) + 8 + 12 MP rear, 48 MP front

Video: max 8K30 rear, 4K30 front

4,800 mAh battery

Fast charging between 80 and 100W