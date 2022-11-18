Vivo X90 Pro is certified with Dimensity 9200, 16 GB of RAM and AMOLED screen

The vivo X90 line will be launched in November 22 in the Chinese market. It will consist of three handsets: vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro and vivo X90 Pro Plus. Yesterday, the vivo X90 appeared in the TENAA certification database. This time, it was the turn of vivo X90 Pro to be certified with model code V2242Aconfirming some of its specifications.

The vivo X90 Pro has a 6.78-inch AMOLED display with a resolution of 1260×2000 pixels. According to leaked renderings, the cell phone has a curved screen with a camera in a hole. The TENAA certification also suggests that the vivo X90 Pro has a triple camera module with a main sensor of 50 megapixels, while the auxiliary sensors are 50 megapixels and one of 12 megapixels.