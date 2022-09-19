Vivo X90 Pro has leaked specs and should come with a 1-inch sensor

In April, vivo announced the X80 line in China, consisting of the vivo X80 and X80 Pro handsets, its main flagships. A leak reveals that the Chinese manufacturer is preparing for the launch of the new generation and the vivo X90 Pro will come with a new Snapdragon platform and 1-inch camera.

The vivo X90 Pro hit the Chinese market alongside the standard model in November or December of this year, shortly after the launch of Qualcomm’s new Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform.

According to the leak, the phone will come with the new 4-nanometer lithography platform and support for 100W fast charging, an advance compared to the 80W of the vivo X80 line. In addition, it should come with a larger 5,000 mAh battery unit, while its predecessor had 4,700 mAh.

In cameras, the vivo X90 Pro should come with a one-inch sensor, but it is unclear if it will be the Sony IMX989, the same as the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, and a periscope zoom camera, but it did not reveal details about its specifications.

It is possible that the device will inherit the 6.78-inch AMOLED screen of its predecessor, with QuadHD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate. On the operating system, it will come standard with Android 13 under the OriginOS UI interface. Recently, vivo X80 Pro Plus gained release forecast in new teaser. It should come with a Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 platform, a 50-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL JN1 sensor, a 50-megapixel ISOCELL JN2 and two 50-megapixel and 48-megapixel lenses.