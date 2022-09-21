Vivo X90 Pro + challenges S23 Ultra and others: UFS 4.0 memories and 1-inch camera

- Advertisement -

Vivo X90 Pro + would be arriving by the end of the year. The trusted Ice Universe writes it on Twitter, and at this point camera-phone-android-del-2022/">Vivo X80 Pro (which we reviewed here) could be orphaned of a Pro + variant. After all, the X80 series was presented in April in China and since then no information has been received regarding the possible X80 Pro +, which therefore probably will not arrive.

Not bad, because if Vivo X90 Pro + it will really come in December as the informant writes (probably in China, then in Europe) the company’s Pro Plus he will have plenty of arguments to make up for the delay. It will be a top of the range like few , perhaps the first ever with UFS 4.0 storage, which Samsung presented in May with the promise to start production in the third quarter.

The framework proposed by Ice Universe is therefore also consistent over time, and offers a preview on a smartphone – forgive us the term – space. For UFS 4.0 storage, of course, which promises double the data transfer speed compared to the already very fast UFS 3.1, for the LPDDR5x RAM, for the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 that Qualcomm should present in November, and for some cameras who nominate him to impose himself as one of the best cameraphone Android on the market, if not the best.

- Advertisement -

1 INCH CAMERA AND GALAXY S22 / S23 ULTRA CANVAS

Everything would be made possible by the collaboration between Vivo and Samsung on several central aspects of the X90 Pro +. According to Ice Universe, the OLED display, the brand new high-end E6, probably – we add – UFS 4.0 , and part of the cameras would be from Samsung. The sources of the informant speak of a 1-inch main sensor (have you already seen what it can do on Xiaomi 12S Ultra?) and a telephoto lens for the optical zoom with the same specifications as that of the Galaxy S22 Ultra, which, moreover, should be identical to that of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

vivo X80 Pro 75.3 x 164.57 x 9.1 mm

6.78 inches – 3200×1440 px Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 77.9 x 163.3 x 8.9 mm

6.8 inches – 3080×1440 px - Advertisement - Click here for the complete comparison »

So, it is the shareable reading of Ice Universe, it can be assumed that on the zoom Vivo X90 Pro + may also undermine Galaxy S23 Ultra, if not overcome it thanks to a management algorithm that Vivo has revised compared to its predecessor. There seems to be a lot of meat on the fire: with X90 Pro + Vivo you could be nominated to sit at the table of the best. It has already done so with the X80 Pro, but this time it may stay there for a long time.

VIVO X90 PRO +, SPECIFICATIONS ACCORDING TO ICE UNIVERSE

display : Ultra-high-end Samsung E6 OLED

: Ultra-high-end Samsung E6 OLED chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : LPDDR5x type RAM, UFS 4.0 storage

: LPDDR5x type RAM, UFS 4.0 storage cameras rear: main: 1 inch sensor (like Xiaomi 12S Ultra) zoom: telephoto lens with identical specifications to Galaxy S22 Ultra with new algorithm

rear:

- Advertisement -