Vivo X90 Pro arrives in Italy: ZEISS optics, 1 “sensor and 120W recharge | PRICE

- Advertisement -

After its debut on the international market at the beginning of February, starting from Malaysia, the new vivo X90 Pro also arrives in Italy where it will soon be available at the price of 1,299 euros only in the Legend Black color variant in vegan leather.

1 INCH SENSOR AND ZEISS OPTICS

As already highlighted above, there are some differences on the international version of X90 Pro compared to the model launched in China. One, in particular, concerns the photographic sector, again created in collaboration with ZEISS, but characterized by a main sensor that will be a Sony 1″ IMX989 with f/1.75 aperture, optical stabilization and 3.2 μm pixels in a 4-in-1 configuration that allows you to absorb more light. In China the sensor is a Sony IMX866.

- Advertisement -

The 108-degree ultra-low-distortion ultra-wide-angle camera sensor, a Sony IMX663 12 megapixel with f/2.0 aperture which allows you to obtain excellent quality shots even at close range, and that of the portrait, a 50MP Sony IMX758 with f/1.6 aperture. Also unchanged 32MP sensor with f/2.45 aperture of the front camera.

The entire rear photographic compartment is integrated into a single “Big Eye” protected by Gorilla Glass and a coating that allows for an overall hardness of the lens that reaches value 6 on the Mohs scale. X90 Pro also has a IP68 certification for water and dust resistance.

The X90 Pro also introduces a new custom optical image stabilization (OIS) technology developed by vivo, which enables it to be more intelligently and precisely corrected than the standard OIS, achieving CIPA 4 professional-level image stabilization. vivo It also increased the photosensitive area of ​​the sensor by 77% compared to X80 Pro.

All optics are ZEISS with T* Coating, which further enhance night photography and astrophotography capabilities with AI Night View and Handheld Astro modes. There is also the vivo V2 custom imaging processor, announced last November. Furthermore, the ZEISS Natural Color 2.0 function has been further refined to ensure greater authenticity and accuracy in color rendering.

- Advertisement -

THE HARDWARE FEATURES

X90 Pro has a design inspired by the Fibonacci spiral, as stated by vivo. On the back cover in vegan leather, soft to the touch and resistant to stains, a horizontal band has been introduced, called Skyline, which divides the functional zones.

vivo X90 Pro integrates a processor MediaTek Dimension 9200 Supported by 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM memory, virtually expandable up to an additional 8GB via vivo Extended RAM feature, e 256GB of UFS 4.0 storage with UFS Deep Defragmentation that improves multitasking. Temperatures are kept under control thanks to a 24-layer vapor chamber cooling systemincreased by more than a third compared to the previous model, and by the body design that reduces heat transfer from the CPU to the chassis

- Advertisement -

DATA SHEET

display: AMOLED 6.78″ FHD+ 2800×1260, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 1300nit, 452ppi, contrast 8.000.000:1, HDR10+

AMOLED 6.78″ FHD+ 2800×1260, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 1300nit, 452ppi, contrast 8.000.000:1, HDR10+ processor: MediaTek Dimension 9200 5G

MediaTek Dimension 9200 5G V2 imaging chip

cooling system: liquid with vapor chamber (4.002mm2)

liquid with vapor chamber (4.002mm2) memory: 12GB of LPDDR5X RAM 256GB internal UFS 4.0

os: Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13

Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13 connectivity: 5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 3.2 gen1, NFC, GPS

5G, WiFi 6, Bluetooth 5.3, USB-C 3.2 gen1, NFC, GPS dual SIM: Yes

Yes fingerprint sensor: integrated into the display

integrated into the display audio: Dual stereo speakers

Dual stereo speakers cameras: front: 32MP, f/2.45 rear: 50MP main 1″ Sony IMX989, f/1.75, OIS 50MP portrait, Sony IMX758, f/1.6, OIS 12MP ultra wide angle Sony IMX663, FOV 108°, f/2.0

drums: 4,870mAh, 120W FlashCharge charging and 50W FlashCharge wireless charging

4,870mAh, 120W FlashCharge charging and 50W FlashCharge wireless charging color: Legendary Black in vegan leather

Legendary Black in vegan leather dimensions and weight: 164.07×74.53×9.34mm for 214.85 grams



AMOLED DISPLAY AND 120W RECHARGE

The display is a 6.78″ AMOLED with FHD+ resolution 2800×1260, curved on the edges and protected by a chemically reinforced SCHOTT Xensation Up lithium-aluminosilicate glass. The panel has a refresh rate up to 120Hz, a maximum brightness of 1300nit and HDR10+ support and 100% DCI-P3 color gamut. The luminescent material with which the panel is made significantly reduces blue light, making the eyes less tired, and the high-frequency pulse amplitude modulation, up to 2160 Hz, reduces screen flicker.

The display of the vivo X90 Pro is calibrated to ensure that the color rendition of the screen closely matches what the human eye sees and the ZEISS Natural Color Display function prevents the colors of the image from being modified in any way. X90 Pro is also equipped with a dual stereo speakersof a X-Axis linear motor for tactile feedback.

vivo supports the feature 120W Dual-Cell FlashCharge which, combined with a 4870mA batteryh, improves both charging speed and battery life. The X90 Pro also supports 50W FlashCharge wireless charging. There are two charging modes: fast and balanced. In the first case, X90 Pro it can be charged to 50% in 8 minutes and 10 seconds. In balanced mode, however, they are enough 29 minutes to bring the battery to 100%. The safety of recharging is guaranteed by the TÜV Rheinland Safe Fast-Charge System certification.

vivo X90 Pro is available online from eBay at 1.149 euros. (updated February 19, 2023, 11.05 pm)