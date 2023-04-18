Vivo X90 Plus may launch soon with Dimensity 9000 and 80W charging

Earlier this month, tipster Digital Chat Station said that vivo would launch a fourth model of the vivo X90 lineup. According to him, the device would hit the market as vivo X90S.
However, another leak claims that the vivo X90S would be the vivo X90 Plus. He brought the device code, forecast for launch and some of its specifications.
According to the informant Paras Guglani, the vivo X90 Plus has a number V2141HA and should be made official in China between June and June. So far there is no information about a global release.
Under the hood, it would come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. However, the previous leak cited an alleged Dimensity 9200 Plus processor, which has not yet been made official by MediaTek.
In other specs, Paras mentions that the vivo X90 Plus will come with an AMOLED display, 120Hz refresh rate support and 12GB of RAM. He did not reveal the battery capacity, but confirmed support for 80W fast charging.
If vivo X90 Plus is above vivo X90 and vivo X90 Pro, its starting price should be above ¥5,000 (~R$3,600) in China. In the coming weeks, the device should appear on the certification sites, bringing more details about its specifications.
In cameras, it should inherit a good part of the vivo X90 module. As a reminder, it has a triple module with a main sensor of 50 Sony VCS IMX866 megapixels, an ultra-wide Sony IMX663 of 12 megapixels with a field of view of 108 degrees and another IMX663 of depth of 12 megapixels. For selfies and video calls, there is a 32-megapixel front sensor.