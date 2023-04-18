Vivo X90 Plus may launch soon with Dimensity 9000 and 80W charging

Earlier this month, tipster Digital Chat Station said that vivo would launch a fourth model of the vivo X90 lineup. According to him, the device would hit the market as vivo X90S. However, another leak claims that the vivo X90S would be the vivo X90 Plus. He brought the device code, forecast for launch and some of its specifications.

According to the informant Paras Guglani, the vivo X90 Plus has a number V2141HA and should be made official in China between June and June. So far there is no information about a global release. - Advertisement - Under the hood, it would come with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 chipset. However, the previous leak cited an alleged Dimensity 9200 Plus processor, which has not yet been made official by MediaTek.