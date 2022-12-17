Vivo X90: line gains possible global launch date

A poster leaked by Techno Ankit shows that the vivo X90 line can be announced globally on January 31, 2023 The news was shared this Saturday through social networks. However, the material still does not confirm whether the vivo X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro Plus models will be presented together. In any case, there are chances that the most powerful variant will assume the title of “first global cell phone to have the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chipset”. In general terms, the market expects global smartphones to have the same specifications as Chinese models. Thus, the X90 and X90 Pro can rely on the Dimensity 9200 chipset, while the Pro Plus adopts Qualcomm’s solution. - Advertisement - Smartphones still have an AMOLED screen with a rate of 120 Hz, native Android 13 and fast charging of up to 120W. However, the manufacturer has not yet confirmed the veracity of the leak.

Image/reproduction: Techno Ankit.

Vivo X90 global receives BIS certification and could be launched soon

After going through the Bluetooth SIG, the vivo X90 has now been found by the Indian telecoms regulatory agency (BIS). Counting with the number V2218, the device already even received authorization to launch in the country However, unfortunately the manufacturer still does not confirm an official date for the X90 to reach the Indian or European market, but we already know that it must be accompanied by its brother X90 Pro. As for the technical specifications, BIS confirms the presence of a 5G connection, dual-band Wi-Fi and 120W fast charging in the preliminary sheet. As the vivo X90 is already sold in China, we know that the device also has a 6.78-inch AMOLED screen with a rate of up to 120 Hz, MediaTek Dimensity 9200 processor, 50 MP main camera, 4,810 mAh battery and native Android 13. - Advertisement - The global price of the smartphone remains a real unknown.

Global Vivo X90 undergoes Bluetooth certification indicating launch soon

The global variant of the vivo X90 was found on the Bluetooth SIG certifications website. The news was revealed this Friday and indicates that the launch of the smartphone is getting closer. With the numbering V2218, the vivo X90 should be announced with a Bluetooth 5.3 connection and support for the 5G network, in addition to dual-band Wi-Fi. - Advertisement - As expected, the Bluetooth SIG does not usually publish the complete data sheet of the smartphones it approves. Even so, sources indicate that the global model of the vivo X90 will have the same specifications as the Chinese version.

For those who don’t remember, the standard vivo X90 has a 6.78-inch OLED screen with curved edges, 120 Hz rate and FHD+ resolution. In addition, the device’s processor is the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 and it works with up to 12 GB of RAM with 512 GB of internal storage. The set of cameras consists of a main lens of 50 MP, wide angle of 12 MP and telephoto with another 12 MP. For selfies, there is still another 32 MP on the front. Complete the set, the battery of 4,810 mAh with support for fast charging of 120W. Until now, the vivo has not yet confirmed when the X90 will hit the global market

