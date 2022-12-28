Vivo X90, beautiful real images and confirmations on MediaTek and Qualcomm chips

- Advertisement -

Sara official on November 22 the X90 series di Vivo consisting of three models, the “standard” X90, X90 Pro and X90 Pro +. And if the date is already known (very recently), the rumors after proving the photographic capabilities of the flagship model that can count on the 1-inch Sony sensor focus on another aspect that promises to be interesting, namely the design.

VIVO X90 PRO AND PRO + WITH MAIN FEATURES | UPDATE

The product shown in the very detailed real photos looks like X90: in the package of the product dressed in black it says X90and it would be a nice “hit” if the access model also had Zeiss lenses and a wide choice of colors. The circumstance is confirmed by the renderings of the colleagues of 91mobiles.comwho first of all explain that the two Pros will not have the blue color.

Who knows that the cause is not the back in faux leather that will characterize the Pro series, because the two X90 Pro in black or red will be coated with a material similar to leather while the blue X90 seems to have the rear surface in glass. Anyway the three will be quite similarand united by the Zeiss lenses for the rear cameras.

That at least on the X90 Pro + there should be four, on the “base” X90 three are expected. All should come with proprietary image processor (ISP) I live V2 presented in recent days, X90 would have the official Dimensity 9200 chip recently while on X90 Pro + the upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 would have been preferred.

THE FOCAL POINTS OF X90 PRO AND X90 PRO + at 16:00

A few hours after the previous one, here is another very interesting indiscretion. The reliable Ice Universe has posted on Twitter two images on the best exponents of the X90 range with the device information screen, the settings section where the company’s smartphones summarize the firmware installed along with the Main characteristics product techniques.

The firmware is of little significance for us Europeans, since the OriginOS 3 is the user interface (which was recently presented) that Vivo installs in products sold in China. The moment one or more X90s arrive in Europe, there will be Funtouch OS 13 based on Android 13. Beyond that, the screenshot shows us i Main parameters of X90 Pro and X90 Pro +:

chip : X90 Pro: MediaTek Dimensity 9200, octa core at 3.05 GHz maximum frequency X90 Pro +: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, octa core at 3.19 GHz clock

: memories (of those units, there will be other variants with different capabilities): X90 Pro: 8 GB of RAM (+8 virtual GB) and 256 GB of storage X90 Pro +: 12 GB of RAM (+8 virtual GB) and 256 GB of storage

(of those units, there will be other variants with different capabilities): ISP (image processor): Vivo V2 for both.

In short, one confirmation further than what the rumors about it had previously told us X90 Pro +one little surprise for X90 Pro that we didn’t know would use the Dimensity 9200 by MediaTek (chip, however, rival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, therefore equally high-end).

The rumor also suggests that the Vivo X90 Pro + and X90 Pro should have a similarly large display as well identical curvature on the long sides.

VIVO X90 PRO +, WHAT TO EXPECT

display : 6.79 inches, AMOLED LTPO 3, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, 1,600nits peak brightness

: 6.79 inches, AMOLED LTPO 3, variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, 1,600nits peak brightness chip : Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2

: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 memories : 12 GB of LPDDR5x type RAM, 256, 512 or 1024 GB of UFS 4.0 type storage

: 12 GB of LPDDR5x type RAM, 256, 512 or 1024 GB of UFS 4.0 type storage cameras (rear with Zeiss lenses): rear main: 50 MP Sony IMX989 1 “ other rear (type na): 8 + 12 MP front: 48 MP video: max 8K at 30fps rear, 4K at 30fps front

(rear with Zeiss lenses): battery : 4,800 mAh

: 4,800 mAh charging rapid: between 80 and 100 watts.