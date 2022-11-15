Vivo X90 appears on Geekbench with Dimensity 9200 and tests do not impress

With a launch close to happening, the vivo X90 emerged this week in new rumors that speculate about the announcement date of this generation of top-of-the-line phones from the Chinese brand and other details such as design and construction, for example. This week, the device went through the Geekbench platform revealing the performance of the chipset. According to informants, the smartphone will come equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 9200 — octa-core up to 3.05 GHz with 4 nanometer lithography — along with the Mali-G715 Immortalis MC11 graphics card (GPU) and 12 GB of memory. RAM for background processes, hefty performance-focused configuration,

According to the benchmark report, the vivo X90 (V2241A) scored 1353 points in single core and 4055 in multi-core showing to be inferior to its main competitor in the Snapdragon line. This score refers to the model with 12 GB of RAM and Android 13 operating system — other information is unknown. This score reveals that the premium smartphone will be optimized for both day-to-day tasks and heavier games, as it is MediaTek’s latest-generation bet to rival the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, confirmed by Qualcomm and which should be presented at the next few weeks.

considering a official teaser released by vivo, the phone is expected to be announced on Tuesday, November 22 at 8:00 am ET at an online event in China. As with other ads, this one should also be available restricted to Asia, but with a chance of global sale months after launch.