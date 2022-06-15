Vivo X80 Pro, the top of the range arrives in Europe: top cameras and lots of power

An imaging system co-engineered with ZEISS with V1 + imaging chip processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 with vapor chamber cooling, IP68 certification and technology of wired charging 80W FlashCharge and 50W FlashCharge Wireless are among the main features of the new X80 Pro, the top of the range that vivo, after the presentation in China last April, launched today also in Europe.

DATA SHEET

PRICE AND AVAILABILITY

PHOTOGRAPHIC COMPARTMENT IN COLLABORATION WITH ZEISS

vivo X80 Pro integrates several photographic features including ZEISS Cinematic mode developed in collaboration with ZEISS with which I live entered into a strategic partnership in 2020. The function ZEISS Cinematic Video Bokeh creates an oval blur in 2.39: 1 cinema format, visually recreating the effect of anamorphic cinema lenses. Through settings you can also choose the normal bokeh video effect.

The function ZEISS Superb Night Camerathanks also to updated features such as Pure Night View, allows you to capture high quality night shots while maintaining the original look of the scene. In addition, the X80 Pro supports the XDR Photoa feature that improves the photographic rendering of the display and enhances the HDR effect by optimizing lighting, contrasts and tones to best reflect what the human eye sees.

To ensure a high quality yield, all X80 Pro camera lenses feature ZEISS T * coating which improves light transmission and helps reduce reflections such as flare and ghosting.

To further enhance the smartphone photography experience, the vivo X80 Pro also includes the ZEISS Natural Color system supported by the first AI Perception Engine of the X series which improves color rendering and facilitates the change of color and brightness during shooting. Natural Color ZEISS reproduces natural colors and automatically optimizes both exposure and white balance, allowing the image to best recreate what the human eye sees.

vivo X80 Pro integrates a 32 MP front camera and a rear system consisting of four cameras: the main 50 MP with GNV sensor, able to optimize reflections and reduce scattered light thanks to a high transmittance glass lens, and optical image stabilization system (OIS) with Active Centering technology; a 48MP wide-angle cameraone periscope 8 MP it’s a 12 MP portrait camera with Gimbal stabilization.

The V1 + imaging chip integrates among its innovations an AI Video Enhancement system that automatically identifies the correct mode to obtain the highest quality in any light condition. The unique Camera Panning feature, thanks to vertical tracking technology, captures the object in real time clearly while the algorithm carefully separates it from the background creating a particular motion bokeh effect.

SNAPDRAGON 8 GEN1 AND AMOLED E5 LTPO DISPLAY

X80 Pro integrates Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor, 12GB of RAM type LPDDR5 e 256GB of UFS storage 3.1. Thanks to the vapor chamber cooling system, which covers an extended area of ​​the device, the temperatures are always kept under control in order to maintain the functionality when playing games that require a lot of performance or recording high resolution videos.

There battery is 4700mAh with support for 80W FlashCharge fast charging using the supplied battery charger, and 50W Wireless FlashCharge Full charging takes place in about 36 minutes. Actual charging power is dynamically adjusted as conditions change and is subject to actual use. The 50W wireless FlashCharge must be purchased separately.

X80 Pro is also equipped with an AMOLED E5 LTPO display made by Samsung curved at the edges and protected by SCHOTT Xensation Up glass, with maximum refresh rate of 120Hz, a response rate of 300Hz and a peak brightness of 1500nits. The panel supports HDR10 +, DCI-P3, has 105% NTSC coverage, 8000000: 1 contrast, 10-bit color depth, and is SGS Eye Care Display and Displaymate A + certified.

The frame is made of aluminum and the back is made of Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and glass worked with Fluorite AG Glass. The rear photographic compartment is set in the Cloud Window module with a square plate that recalls the aesthetics of the most iconic cameras.

It is integrated into the display a 3D ultrasonic fingerprint reader which guarantees greater speed and accuracy than the most common optical scanning systems. Once your fingerprint is registered, vivo X80 Pro delivers an unlock in just 0.2 seconds. Furthermore, the recognition area is 11.1 times larger than traditional in-display fingerprint readers.

X80 Pro also introduces new updates that allow for more immersive gaming experiences. The smartphone is in fact equipped with X-axis Linear Motor, supported by an algorithm developed by vivo, which guarantees a silent but powerful vibration. Touch response time is increased by 20% with more intense vibrations.

The X80 Pro is the first X-series smartphone in Europe to feature stereo sound thanks to two speakers that deliver stronger bass and a more balanced overall sound effect.

display : 6.78 “QHD (3200 x 1440 pixels) curved, AMOLED E5 LTPO, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, MEMC, 1500 nits maximum brightness, HDR10 +, SCHOTT Xensation Up glass.

: 6.78 “QHD (3200 x 1440 pixels) curved, AMOLED E5 LTPO, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, MEMC, 1500 nits maximum brightness, HDR10 +, SCHOTT Xensation Up glass. processor : Snapdragon 8 gen 1, octa-core, Adreno 730 GPU, 4nm,

: Snapdragon 8 gen 1, octa-core, Adreno 730 GPU, 4nm, core: Kryo 780, 1 * X2 (3.0GHz) 3 * A710 (2.5GHz) 4 * A510 (1.8GHz)

Kryo 780, 1 * X2 (3.0GHz) 3 * A710 (2.5GHz) 4 * A510 (1.8GHz) memory : RAM: 12GB LPDDR5 storage: 256GB UFS 3.1

: camera : rear: 50MP with 1 / 1.3 “Samsung GNV sensor, f / 1.57 aperture optics, OIS, 1G + 6P Lens 48MP with Sony IMX598 sensor, ultra wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture, 6P Lens 12MP with Sony IMX663 sensor, 50mm portrait lens, lens with f / 1.85 aperture, gimbal 8MP, periscope optics, OIS, 5X optical zoom, f / 3.4 aperture, 60x super zoom led flash, laser autofocus, Zeiss anti-reflective coating, Zeiss optics, V1 + chip front: 32MP, lens with f / 2.45 aperture, 80 °, 1 / 2.8 “, 0.8μm

: video recording: MP4 up to 4K @ 60fps, 8K @ 30fps

MP4 up to 4K @ 60fps, 8K @ 30fps fingerprint sensor : integrated in the display, ultrasonic

: integrated in the display, ultrasonic audio : CS43131 Hi-Fi Chip, Dual Stereo Speaker, Hi-Res Audio

: CS43131 Hi-Fi Chip, Dual Stereo Speaker, Hi-Res Audio operating system : Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

: Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12 connectivity : Dual Nano SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth 5.3 in the variant with soc Dimensity), NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, DP display output, USB On-The-Go (OTG).

: Dual Nano SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth 5.3 in the variant with soc Dimensity), NFC, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1, DP display output, USB On-The-Go (OTG). battery : 4,700 mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W (TÜV Rheinland Fast Charge Certification)

: 4,700 mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W (TÜV Rheinland Fast Charge Certification) dimensions and weight : 164.57 × 75.3 × 9.10mm 219 grams

: other : IP68 certification,

: IP68 certification, color: Cosmic Black

Cosmic Black SAR values: head: 0.98W / kg, body: 1.09W / kg, limbs: 3.04W / kg

X80 Pro will be available in Cosmic Black color in Italy from the end of June, at a suggested price of 1,299 euros at major electronics and online stores.

For all those who buy X80 Pro in Italy, vivo offers the Xclusive Care package which includes the Free “Pick-Up” with collection and delivery of the smartphone to the most convenient address, repair or replacement of the damaged screen in the first 6 months following the purchase without additional costs or expenses to be paid by the buyer e free video assistance.