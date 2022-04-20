Vivo X80, Pro and Pro +: announcement on April 25th. Details and images of the new top range

Vivo X80 will also be Pro and Pro Plus. There shouldn’t be too many doubts about this, what is absolutely certain is that the announcement date is next 25 April. The Chinese brand was unleashed on Weibo showing a teaser video of the series (you can find it in SOURCE), anticipating what will be the lines that will characterize the range of smartphones that will go alongside the freshly presented X Fold and X Note.

Between rumors, passages on GeekBench and appearances on Google Play Console, we can collect various valuable information to reconstruct the data sheets, or at least part of these. We therefore know that the Pro + will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform, while the other two models will have MediaTek’s Dimensity 9000 processor (or, at least, one of the two).

Great emphasis is given by Vivo al rear photo module shown in the video teaser without any shame: after all, here is the strong point of the smartphone (we assume it is X80 Pro +), with optics created in collaboration with Zeiss and protected by cover T * anti-reflective. There are three cameras housed in the circle, to which one is added – the periscopic one – in turn integrated within a rectangular frame that occupies the entire upper part of the rear body of the smartphone. A layout that, moreover, is not completely new, having already seen it on the recent X Fold and X Note, albeit with some aesthetic differences.

Let’s try to tidy up and summarize the picture for each of the expected models.

VIVO X80

display: 6.8 “FHD +, 440ppi

processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000

memory: up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal

OS: Android 12

front camera: 32MP

rear cameras: 50MP main Sony IMX866 + 12MP ultra wide angle + 12MP telephoto, 2x optical zoom

battery: 4.380mAh with 80W charging

VIVO X80 PRO

display: OLED 6.78 “FHD + LTPO 2.0

processor: MediaTek Dimensity 9000?

memory: up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal

OS: Android 12

rear cameras: 50MP main Sony IMX789 + 12MP ultra wide angle +? canvases

battery: 4.580mAh with 80W charging

VIVO X80 PRO +

display: OLED 6.78 “QHD + LTPO 2.0

processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

memory: up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB internal

OS: Android

front camera: 44MP

rear cameras: 50MP main, Samsung ISOCELL GN1 + 48MP ultra wide angle + 12MP tele + 12MP periscope

battery: 4,700mAh with 80W charging

We invite you to take these rumors with the benefit of the doubt, as these are rumors not yet officially confirmed. In addition, there may be errors or overlaps between the different expected models. After all, April 25 is not that far off.