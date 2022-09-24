vivo x80 lite official in europe: the smartphone changes color

- Advertisement -

The range of smartphones I live X80 has a new member: the already announced X80 and X80 Pro is in fact added X80 Lite, a device that the rumors had dealt with in recent days and which now makes its debut in some an countries. For now it has been included in the catalog in the Czech Republic and Slovakia (link in SOURCE and VIA), its possible extended availability also in other markets of the Old Continent cannot be excluded.

It is not actually a completely new product, given that it is nothing more than a rebranded Vivo V25. The latter model was announced in mid-August on the Indian market together with the Pro variant. We are faced with a smartphone with a display 6.44-inch AMOLED with FHD + resolution, U-shaped notch that houses the 50MP front camera and, under the body, MediaTek processor Dimensity 900 with 8GB of RAM and 256GB of internal memory. The battery is from 3,400mAh with charging support up to 44W.

Vivo X80 Lite is made of glass, is compatible with new generation networks and has three cameras on the back from 64, 8 and 2MP, respectively main, ultra wide angle and macro. The operating system is Funtouch OS version 12.

The vivo X80 range has a third representative: X80 Lite is now added to the X80 and Pro version, i.e. a vivo V25 for the European market.

Information on the selling price is still missing. We only know that it is proposed in two colors gold and black: the first changes color under direct sunlight through the Fluorite AG Glass solution on the back, the second has a diamond pattern.

VIVO X80 LITE: TECHNICAL FEATURES

display: AMOLED 6.44 “FHD +, 90Hz refresh rate, 6,000,000: 1 contrast, 1,300nit, HDR10 +, Eye Care Display

MediaTek Dimensity 900

MediaTek Dimensity 900 memory:

8GB of RAM (+ 8GB of Extended RAM)

256GB internal expandable up to 1TB

5G, dual band WiFi, Bluetooth 5.2, USB-C, NFC, GPS, Beidou, Glonass, Galileo, QZSS

dual SIM: Yes

audio: HiRes

other: liquid cooling system

fingerprint sensor: Yes

OS: Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

cameras:
front: 50MP, AF
rear:
64MP main, OIS, f / 2.0
8MP ultra wide angle, f / 2.2
2MP macro, f / 2.4

battery: 4.500mAh, 44W charging (0-61% in 30 minutes)

4.500mAh, 44W charging (0-61% in 30 minutes) dimensions and weight: 159,2×74,2×7,79mm for 186g