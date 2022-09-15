Vivo X80 Lite has new images and rumors released; launch should take place in october

Update (09/14/2022) – LR

Rumors released in recent weeks suggest that the vivo X80 Lite may be ed by the Asian brand as a rebranded version of another device, probably the S15 Pro, a model announced in the second quarter of this year equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset and other beefy components. According to informants, the X80 should be made official in mid- in the European market, filling an empty space in the brand’s premium intermediate category in that region. Although the manufacturer has not revealed details about the phone, new leaks predict what the device will look like. As renders show, the vivo X80 should adopt a different design from its older “brother”, the S15 Pro, bringing a teardrop notch at the top of the screen and a triple set of cameras at the rear, possibly a primary sensor with resolution. 64 MP and f/1.79 aperture, 8 MP ultrawide and, finally, 2 MP macro.

According to recent speculations, the X80 will have a 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FHD+ resolution (2400 x 1080 pixels) and 90 Hz refresh rate on its front, in addition to support for HDR10 Plus mode. Forward, the internal hardware must be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 900 platform instead of the S15 Pro's Dimensity 9000keeping the 8 GB of RAM. The entire set must be served by a battery with 4,500 mAh and fast charging of 44W. Other highlights should include 5G support, Bluetooth 5.1 connectivity, NFC for payments and a proprietary FunTouch OS 12 interface running on Google's Android 12 operating system. Technical data (RUMOR): 6.6-inch AMOLED screen with FHD resolution Drop notch and 90 Hz refresh rate

MediaTek Dimension 900 Platform

Mali-G610 GPU

8 GB of RAM memory

256 GB of internal storage

XMP front camera

Three rear cameras: Main lens with 64 MP sensor Ultrawide lens with 8 MP sensor Macro lens with 2 MP sensor

5G, Bluetooth 5.1 and NFC

4,500mAh battery with 44W fast charging

Android 12 with Funtouch OS 12

Dimensions: unknown

weight: unknown

Update (22/08/2022) – by DT Vivo X80 Lite could be a rebranded version of another device and should be released in October

Some time ago it is speculated that the line X80 of the Chinese brand vivo will gain a new member. It is about X80 Lite and new information about the possible new device aimed at the global market emerged this Monday (22). According to information from leaker Abhishek Yadav, the living X80 Lite will be a renamed version of the device S15 Pro, which was launched in China earlier this year. The informant also highlighted that the device will be presented soon.





Recently, vivo X80 Lite was found with model number V2208 in the list of compatible devices on the Google Play Store. The device has also been certified by the Global Certification Forum (GCF). Leaker Abhishek Yadav also pointed out that the vivo X80 Lite should have a 6.56-inch AMOLED screen with Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate and 1500 nits of brightness. The battery is 4,500mAh with support for 80W charging.

The chipset must be a Dimensity 8100, which will work together with 8GB or 12GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage. There is no microSD card slot on the device and the OS is Android 12. On the front, it should have a 32 MP selfie camera. The device's rear sensor setup has a 50 MP main lens, a 12 MP ultra wide lens and a 2 MP depth lens.

Update (8/9/2022) – HA Vivo X80 Lite appears on Google Play list and could be launched with vivo Pro Plus 5G in October

After the debut of the vivo X80 line in April, now new devices from the brand should arrive soon to complement the family. And after rumors suggest that the vivo X80 Lite 5G and Pro Plus 5G could arrive in October, another leak suggests the imminent launch, at least of the first device. That's because vivo X80 Lite 5G appeared on the list of supported devices on Google Play, with the model number V2208, very close to the X80 and X80 Pro. The new device is expected to be a simplified version of the vivo X80, and can work with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 1 platform — but that's all we know for now.





In parallel, it was the turn of another device from the manufacturer, but from another line, to appear on the Google Play list. In this case, it's the iQOO Z6x, which came up with the model number V2164KA — similarly close to its brothers iQOO Z6 and iQOO Z6 Pro. The leak is another indication that confirms the commercial name of the cell phone. In truth. This is the first time we've seen the reference for the iQOO Z6x smartphone and more details are expected to be revealed soon.





It is also worth mentioning that the X80 Pro Plus 5G should stand out with advanced hardware. Among the speculations are the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. Despite the lack of official information, considering Vivo’s previous announcements, it is possible that the model in question shares some technical characteristics of its older “brothers”. According to rumors, the next release should also feature the quadruple camera module with a 50 MP primary sensor.

Update (06/17/2022) by LL

Vivo X80 Lite and Pro Plus 5G could launch in October

We recently discovered that vivo can enhance the X80 cell phone line, launched at the end of April, in a few months. The vivo X80 Pro Plus model should arrive in October this year, but it is possible that it is not the only novelty. New reports show that the Chinese brand is planning to introduce the X80 Lite 5G model (V2208) on the same occasion. There is still no other information regarding the X80 Lite 5G. The device must still be at the beginning of the development cycle, which makes a possible October launch justifiable.

Undoubtedly the X80 Lite should be presented as the cheapest option in the X80 line. We have no idea what specs vivo can offer on this model, but the X80 Pro Plus should stand out with advanced hardware. Among the speculations are the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset and 6.8-inch AMOLED FHD+ display. What are your expectations of these new members of the vivo X80 lineup? Tell in the comments!

Original text (06/15/2022) Vivo X80 Pro Plus 5G will launch in October with SD 8 Plus Gen 1 and more, says rumor

Numerous smartphone manufacturers have postponed the launch of devices to wait for the arrival of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Plus, an advanced chipset that re d Samsung’s manufacturing process with TSMC, increasing the component’s energy efficiency by preventing overheating, a problem reported by users in the first version. Apparently, vivo is one of those companies that chose to delay devices in order to use Qualcomm’s recent platform with improvements and more processing power. According to rumors, the Asian brand plans to soon launch the “vivo X80 Pro Plus 5G”, flagship that comes to complete the X80 line presented this year.

According to informant Yogesh Brar, the smartphone will be launched in October this year bringing the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1 chipset under the hood — up to 3.2 GHz octa-core with TSMC’s 4nm lithography — in conjunction with the Adreno 730 GPU and promise of overkill performance with improved power consumption. In addition to the top-of-the-line processor, the Pro Plus 5G variant should also arrive with other highlights for the device category, such as the 6.8-inch AMOLED display, high image resolution (FHD+) and adaptive refresh rate with maximum frequency. of 120 Hz.

Despite the lack of official information, considering Vivo’s previous announcements, it is possible that the model in question shares some technical characteristics of its older “brothers”. According to rumors, the next release should also feature the quadruple camera module with a 50 MP primary sensor. Although the announcement is apparently close, for now there are no details on the price and countries in which the vivo X80 Pro Plus 5G will be marketed. However, more details are expected to be revealed in the coming weeks; to keep up to date on the topic, save this article to your favorites.