Vivo X80 and X80 Pro official: specifications and prices of the new top range

Vivo has announced in the past few hours its new generation of top-of-the-range smartphones by introducing the X80 and X80 Pro to the Chinese market, as announced in recent days.

This year the new high-end X range includes two models. One of the two, the more performing X80 Pro, is distributed in two variants differentiated according to the SoC: one with the Dimensity 9000 chip and the other with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Single SoC – the Dimensity 9000 – for the base model. They all share a screen with 6.78 “diagonal which in the pro model has a higher resolution (QHD + compared to the FHD + of the basic variant).

Memory configurations start at 8GB of LPDDR5 RAM and 128GB of UFS 3.1 storage and go up to 12GB of RAM combined with 512GB of storage.

Particular attention is paid to the sector camera: quadruple that of the pro with 50MP Samsung GNV ISOCELL main sensor, triple in vivo x80 base with 50MP Samsung IMX866 main sensor. The cameras also boast Zeiss optics and the V1 Plus chip. All models also support the fast wired battery charging at 80W and wireless at 50W. On the connectivity side, compatibility with the 5G networks (SA and NSA), the WiFi 6 and connectivity Bluetooth 5.3 in variants with Dimensity 9000 chip.

VIVO X80 PRO: TECHNICAL FEATURES

display : 6.78 “QHD (3200 x 1440 pixels), AMOLED E5 LTPO, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, MEMC, maximum brightness 1500 nits, HDR10 +

: 6.78 “QHD (3200 x 1440 pixels), AMOLED E5 LTPO, 1-120Hz variable refresh rate, MEMC, maximum brightness 1500 nits, HDR10 + soc : marketed in two variants. Snapdragon 8 gen 1, octa-core, Adreno 730 GPU, 4nm Dimensity 9000: octa-core, up to 3.05GHz, 4nm, Mali-G710 10 core GPU

: marketed in two variants. memory : RAM: 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 storage: 128, 256 or 512GB UFS 3.1

: camera : rear: 50MP with 1 / 1.3 “Samsung GNV sensor, f / 1.57 aperture lens, OIS 48MP with Sony IMX598 sensor, ultra wide-angle lens with f / 2.2 aperture 12MP with Sony IMX663 sensor, 50mm portrait lens, lens with f / 1.85 aperture, gimbal 8MP, periscope optics, OIS, 5X optical zoom, f / 3.4 aperture, 60x super zoom led flash, laser autofocus, Zeiss anti-reflective coating, Zeiss optics, V1 + chip front: 32MP, lens with f / 2.45 aperture

: fingerprint sensor : integrated in the display, ultrasonic

: integrated in the display, ultrasonic operating system : Android 12 with OriginOS

: Android 12 with OriginOS connectivity : dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth 5.3 in the variant with soc Dimensity), GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1

: dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.2 (Bluetooth 5.3 in the variant with soc Dimensity), GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 drums : 4,700mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W

: 4,700mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W dimensions and weight : 164.57 × 75.3 × 9.10mm 215 grams (black), 219 grams (orange and blue)

:

VIVO X80: TECHNICAL CHARACTERISTICS

display : 6.78 “FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), AMOLED E5, HDR10 +, 120Hz, brightness up to 1300 nits, MEMC

: 6.78 “FHD + (2400 x 1080 pixels), AMOLED E5, HDR10 +, 120Hz, brightness up to 1300 nits, MEMC soc : Dimensity 9000: octa-core, up to 3.05GHz, 4nm, Mali-G710 10 core GPU

: Dimensity 9000: octa-core, up to 3.05GHz, 4nm, Mali-G710 10 core GPU memory : RAM: 8GB or 12GB LPDDR5 storage: 128, 256 or 512GB UFS 3.1

: camera : rear: 50MP with 1 / 1.49 “Sony IMX866 RGBW sensor, f / 1.75 aperture lens, OIS 12MP with Sony IMX663 sensor, ultra wide-angle lens with f / 2.0 aperture 12MP with Sony IMX663 sensor, 50mm portrait lens with f / 1.98 aperture, 20x super zoom led flash, Zeiss anti-reflective coating, Zeiss optics, V1 + chip front: 32MP with f / 2.45 aperture

: fingerprint sensor : integrated in the display

: integrated in the display operating system : Android 12 with OriginOS

: Android 12 with OriginOS connectivity : dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1

: dual SIM, 5G SA / NSA, Dual 4G VoLTE, Wi-Fi 6 802.11 ax (2.4GHz + 5GHz), Bluetooth 5.3, GPS (L1 + L5 Dual Band) + GLONASS, USB Type-C 3.2 Gen 1 drums : 4,500mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W

: 4,500mAh, support fast charging 80W, wireless charging 50W dimensions and weight : 164.95 × 75.23 × 8.30mm (Black) / 8.79mm (Orange and Blue) 206 grams (black and blue) / 203 grams (orange)

:

PRICES AND AVAILABILITY CHINA

Availability in the Chinese market is set to start next April 28th. Prices start at 3,699 yuan (about 530 euros). Information on possible distribution in international markets is awaited.