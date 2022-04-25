Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro, the maximum power in mobiles has never been closer to compact cameras

MobileAndroidTech News

More material in the Vivo catalog, for the moment on the most Asian side: the brand has presented its two new models of the highest range; powerful and aimed at the most photographic segment. On paper, both the Vivo X80 and the Vivo X80 Pro show ways.

Today, the 25th of opening, was the day chosen by Vivo to renew the top of its smartphone catalog. We already knew that they would be mobile phones of great power and loaded with photographic capabilities, we even knew the evolution of the brand’s own ISP: the Vivo V1+. Now we only have to thoroughly test these Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro: A small amount of good hardware.

Technical sheet of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro

Live X80
I live X80 Pro

Screen

6.78-inch Super AMOLED
20:9
FullHD+ at 2,400 x 1,080 pixels
Refresh at 120 Hz

6.78-inch Super AMOLED
20:9
QHD+ at 3,200 x 1,080 pixels
Refresh at 120 Hz

Processor

Dimension 9000

Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 // Dimension 9000

Versions

8/128GB
8/256GB
12/256GB
12/512GB

8/256GB
12/256GB
12/512GB

Rear camera

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.75
Wide angle: 12 megapixels f / 2.0
Portrait camera: 12 megapixels f/1.98

Main: 50 megapixels f / 1.57
Wide angle: 48 megapixels f / 2.2
Portrait camera: 12 megapixels f/1.98
Periscope: 8 megapixels f/3.4, 5X optical zoom

Frontal camera

32 megapixels f/2.45

32 megapixels f/2.45

Software

android 12
OriginOS Ocean

android 12
OriginOS Ocean

Battery

4,500mAh
80W fast wired charging

4,700mAh
80W fast wired charging
50W wireless charging

connectivity and sound

Dual 5G/4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
Dual-GPS
usb type c

Dual 5G/4G
WiFi 6
Bluetooth 5.3
NFC
Dual-GPS
usb type c

Others

Optical fingerprint reader under the screen
infrared emitter
IP68 protection

Ultrasonic fingerprint reader under the screen
infrared emitter
IP68 protection

Dimensions and weight

164.95 x 75.23 x 8.3mm
206g

164.57 x 75.3 x 9.1mm
219g

Price

From 525.18 euros to change

From 780.74 euros to change

Powerful and to choose: or Snapdragon or MediAtek

Vivo X80 X80 Pro

Left, Vivo X80; right, Vivo X80 pro

The X series phones are the most representative of the brand. And they left us with very good feelings, as happened with the Vivo X60 Pro: it is a true compact camera made smartphone. With this background, it was clear that the new family would start with an advantage.

Vivo has divided the range more premium in the usual normal and Pro models. At the hardware level they are not excessively separated, they do differ noticeably in camera, battery and charging options. With a 6.78-inch screen and 120 Hz refresh rate that rises in resolution in the Vivo X80 Pro up to QHD +.

In addition to choosing between the “basic” and the Pro, Vivo lets the user choose two SoCs in the most expensive of the pair: the Vivo X80 Pro is in the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 version and in Dimensity 9000. Both include the Vivo V1+ coprocessor, a kind of ISP that enhances multimedia capture and playback; without losing the maximum capacity in RAM and storage: up to 12 and 512 GB.

I live X80 Pro

I live X80 Pro

The rear cameras of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro are located in a circular module within a rectangle that contrasts with the glass finish on the back. There are located the 50-megapixel main sensor and a 12-megapixel camera for “professional portraits”. The Vivo X80 completes the cast with a 12 megapixel wide angle; with 48-megapixel wide-angle for the Vivo X80 Pro. In addition, the more expensive model includes an 8-megapixel periscopic telephoto camera. Both offer a 32-megapixel front camera.

Live X80

Live X80

The fast charge chosen by Vivo for its new offspring is 80 W in both; with 50 W wireless charging for the Vivo X80 Pro. Both include a fingerprint reader under the panel (ultrasonic in the Pro), are updated to Android 12 and offer the custom OriginOS Ocean layer.

Price and availability of the Vivo X80 and Vivo X80 Pro

I live X80 Pro

I live X80 Pro

Both phones will be available from April 29 in Chinese landsAt the moment they can only be purchased there. It would not be strange for Vivo to sell them in Europe, but we do not know if it will finally do so. In your country of origin, mobiles have the following prices:

  • Vivo X80 8/128GB: 525.18 euros to change (3,699 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 8/256GB: 567.77 euros to change (3,999 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 12/256GB: 624.56 euros to change (4,399 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 12/512GB: 695.55 euros to change (4,899 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 Pro 8/256GB: 780.74 euros to change (5,499 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 Pro 12/256GB: 851.73 euros to change (5,999 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 Pro 12/512GB: 951.11 euros to change (6,699 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 Pro 12/256GB Dimension 9000: 851.73 euros to change (5,999 yuan).
  • Vivo X80 Pro 12/512GB Dimension 9000: 951.11 euros to change (6,699 yuan).
Brian Adam
Professional Blogger, V logger, traveler and explorer of new horizons.

