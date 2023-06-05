Vivo X100: line has leaked specifications with 1-inch sensor and 100W charging

- Advertisement -

Update (06/05/2023) – MR

The vivo X100 line should be announced at the end of the year. In November last year, the Chinese manufacturer made the vivo X90, vivo X90 Pro and vivo X90 Pro Plus official. According to rumors, the new generation will also consist of three cell phones: vivo X100, vivo X100 Pro and vivo X100 Pro Plus. Now, the tipster Digital Chat Station has brought new information about the Pro variants.

The tipster reveals that the Pro variant will come with a 1-inch main camera and a new telephoto camera, as well as support for 100W fast charging. In design, it is expected that the cell phone will have a glass finish. Other reports claim that the vivo X100 Pro Plus will have a leather finish, while the vivo X100 and vivo X100 Pro will have a glass back. The 1-inch sensor should be restricted to the Pro and Pro Plus models, while the standard model should have a different main sensor.

Rumors indicate that vivo X100 and vivo X100 Por will be the first devices to hit the market with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset. The vivo X100 Pro Plus should bring Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform, which will be announced in November this year. More details on the vivo X100 range will emerge in the coming weeks. In June, the Chinese manufacturer will present the vivo X90S in China. It should bring the recently announced Dimensity 9200 Plus, while the other specs should be identical to vivo X90 or vivo X90 Pro.

Update (02/06/2023) – MR

Vivo X100: line has leaked specifications with variable aperture camera

Last year, vivo unveiled the vivo X90 lineup in the Chinese market. The vivo X90 and vivo X90 Pro were launched as the first handsets to feature MediaTek’s Dimensity 9200 processor. Vivo X90 Pro Plus was the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 platform. - Advertisement - In a new leak, the famous informant Digital Chat Station revealed the possible chipsets that will equip the line.

The vivo X100 line will consist of three devices, according to the leak. Two of them, vivo X100 and vivo X100 Pro will come equipped with MediaTek’s Dimensity 9300 chipset. The vivo X100 Pro Plus will feature Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 platform. Previously, the TechGoing website published information from the insider Panda is Bald claiming that the vivo X100 Pro Plus should bring variable aperture support.

It is worth remembering that Qualcomm announced last Thursday (01), the date of the Snapdragon Tech Summit event, which will take place between October 24th and 26th in the United States. Following tradition, it should make the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 official at the presentation. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 should hit the market with a 3.2 GHz Cortex-X4 core, five 3 GHz Cortex A-720 and two 2.5 GHz Cortex-A520, in addition to the Adreno 750 GPU and RAM support LPDDR5x and UFS 4.1 internal storage. MediaTek's Dimensity 9200 can be announced with four Cortex-X4 and four Cortex-A720 cores, in addition to the Mali-G720 GPU. Although there is no official information about the announcement, it is expected that it will be made official in October as well.

Original text – 04/03/2023

Vivo X100 Pro Plus has leaked specifications and may bring camera with variable aperture

vivo launched the vivo X90 and X90 Pro handsets in the global market in February, while the vivo X90 Pro Plus model was restricted to the Chinese market. However, a new leak brought details about the next generation of vivo’s X lineup, with the vivo X100 Pro Plus promising to take photography to a new level in the second half of 2023.

According to a TechGoing article quoting the Panda is Bald tipster’s Weibo post, the vivo X100 Pro Plus is expected to feature variable aperture support, allowing users to control the amount of light on the camera’s sensor. This technology has already been implemented in some cell phones a few years ago, but it did not become popular in the industry and was replaced by sensors with fixed openings. It is also mentioned that the ultra-wide camera will bring a new technology for clearer and wider photos.