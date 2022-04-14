Vivo X Note: a 7-inch giant that does not skimp on power

Vivo has woken up today, April 11, updating its catalog of Android devices and has put three into circulation. On the one hand its first tablet, the Vivo Pad, on the other we have its first foldable, the Vivo X Fold. And thirdly, and no less importantly, we find the Vivo XNotea giant at full power.

And when we refer to him as a giant we do so because he rides a 7-inch diagonal screen with a 21:10 ratio, a size that is rarely seen in the mobile world and that is not superfluous in that of tablets. But here we are, with a large phone that is also committed to first-class specifications.

Vivo X Note technical sheet

Vivo XNote Screen 7-inch AMOLED

Ratio 21:10

QHD resolution of 3,080 x 1,440 pixels

120Hz refresh

1,500 nits maximum brightness Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1

Adreno 660 GPU Versions 8GB/256GB

12GB/256GB

12GB/512GB

LPDDR5 / UFS 3.1 rear cameras Main: 50 megapixels, OIS

Wide: 48 megapixels

Depth: 12 megapixels

Zoom: 8 megapixels, OIS, 5X

Carl Zeiss lenses Frontal camera 8 megapixels Battery 5,000mAh

80W fast charge

50W wireless charging System android 12 connectivity 5G

WiFi 6

Bluetooth

gps

usb type c Dimensions and weight Determined Others On-screen ultrasonic fingerprint reader

Mute button on the left frame Price From 865 euros to change

A giant screen for a catalog leader at full power

Vivo has not left anything in the pipeline when putting together the configuration of the new Vivo X Note. The phone lands with a large number of benefits and the only drawback, to call it in some way, is its dimensions. Well, although they have not been revealed as such, they are inferred by their huge 7-inch diagonal screen. An AMOLED QHD+ with a 21:9 ratio that shines at 1,500 nits and cools at 120Hzby the way.

In the pilot’s seat sits the latest generation Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 supported by three options of RAM and internal storage, always LPDDR5 for the former and UFS 3.1 for the latter. Namely: 8GB/256GB for the basic, 12GB/256GB for the intermediate and 12GB/512GB for the superior. With no mention of a possible microSD tray, the engine is rounded off with 5,000 mAh battery that charges at 80W with cable and 50W without it.

We come to the cameras and here we have a 50-megapixel main sensor with optical stabilization, another 48-megapixel sensor with a super wide-angle lens, a third 12-megapixel sensor for depth readings and a fourth sensor, this one 8-megapixel, stabilized and with 5x magnification optics plus 60x hybrid magnification. On the front, 8 megapixels for selfies. Live says that all their lenses are signed by Carl Zeisswhich is always welcome news.

The phone hits the market with Android 12, with 5G, with WiFi 6, with Bluetooth connectivity (no generation announced) and with a USB Type-C port for charging and file transfer. Vivo has placed behind the screen a ultrasonic fingerprint sensor and on the side of the phone, in the left frame, a physical button to silence the device.

Versions and prices of the Vivo X Note

Despite the surname Note, Vivo has not mentioned a possible stylus at any time, so it seems that there is no reference to the Samsung catalog as we feared. What we do find are three models for sale in China (not now, in the next few days) with the following official prices for the Asian country:

I live X Note with 8GB/256GB : 5,999 yuan or 865 euros to change

: 5,999 yuan or 865 euros to change I live X Note with 12GB/256GB : 6,499 yuan or 937 euros to change

: 6,499 yuan or 937 euros to change I live X Note with 12GB/512GB: 6,999 yuan or 1,009 euros to change

