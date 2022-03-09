Vivo X Fold, the alleged schemes have leaked: points in common with X70 Pro +

There are developments on Vivo X Fold just a few days after the release of the first concrete technical specifications. According to the famous Chinese leaker Digital Chat Station, the smartphone will adopt four cameras at the rear, grouped in a round-shaped module which is in turn contained in a rectangular “window” that occupies most of the back. The “window” seems reasonably similar to the one seen in X70 Pro Plus (opening photo), with the difference that in this case the actual module is rectangular in turn.

Looking closely at the drawing, a possible periscopic target can be seen; the two smaller holes in the circle could be related to autofocus systems, while the hole outside the circular module could be the LED flash. The source adds that the camera will be there advanced optical stabilization Gimbal Camera (on which we have also made a special study) which has now become a cornerstone of the manufacturer. Previous rumors indicated a configuration as follows:

Main wide angle: 50 MP

Ultra wide angle: 48 MP

2X zoom telephoto: 12 MP

5X zoom telephoto: 8 MP

The drawing also shows a additional button on the front half (on the right, looking at the image) which could be dedicated to the proprietary virtual assistant Joi, which however is only available in China. The volume and on / off rocker are located in the rear half (left in the drawing).

Finally, we observe how the external display is characterized by a hole for the camera. We wonder what that shading on the right side means – perhaps it could be the representation of a “waterfall” display, therefore with curved edge. But there’s no other side, so … Galaxy Note Edge-style asymmetrical design? Difficult to say for now, we are awaiting developments.

The source finally adds / confirms that the Vivo X Fold datasheet will be from top of the range without compromise, and will include Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC and OLED technology for both displays. Previous rumors also indicated dual integrated fingerprint scanner and 4,600 mAh battery with very fast charging speeds: 80W wired and 50W wireless.

The smartphone will adopt a form factor similar to that of the Galaxy Z Fold family, so to speak, with an inward folding display and an external auxiliary one. The diagonals should be respectively 8 “and 6.5”, the resolutions QHD + and FHD +, the refresh 120 Hz for both.