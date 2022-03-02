MobileAndroidTech News

Vivo X Fold specs leak: 8-inch 120Hz display and Snapdragon 8 Gen 1, according to Digital Chat Station

By: Brian Adam

Vivo is close to unveiling new devices and one of them happens to be the company’s first model with a folding screen. Its about Vivo X Folda model about which we now know new data thanks to Digital Chat Station.

After reporting a few days ago that the new Vivo devices would go from using the NEX name to betting on Vivo X Note and Vivo X Fold, now is the time to know the specifications Vivo X Foldwhich will go down in history as the company’s first folding smartphone.

8-inch screen… open

i live 2

In a scenario in which folding models (there are Samsung, Huawei, OPPO…), Vivo wants to offer its own alternative in the form of the X Fold. A model that will have a 6.5-inch external screen and Full HD + resolution with a refresh rate of 120Hz. This screen will feature curved edges and a hole-shaped front camera.

The Vivo X Fold will have a screen that, once open, it will sport an 8-inch diagonal capable of offering Quad HD + resolution and up to 120 Hz refresh rate. This will also have a hole-punch camera but it will be located in the center of the right half of the screen. According to the information revealed, it seems that the front and interior screens will be equipped with an ultrasonic fingerprint scanner under the panels.

This phone will come with the latest Qualcomm processorthe Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. The whole set will be powered by a 4,600 mAh battery that will support 80 W fast charging. It is also mentioned that it will support 50 W wireless charging.

Regarding the photographic section It is mentioned that the rear camera will have a 50-megapixel main lens, a 48-megapixel camera, a 12-megapixel camera with 2x zoom and an 8-megapixel camera with 5x zoom.

For now there is no more data on when this model can reach the market nor in which countries can it debut, so we will have to be aware of any news that may come out about it.

Via | Gizmochina

