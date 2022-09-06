Vivo X Fold S, the identikit is becoming more and more complete

- Advertisement -

Just a few days ago we talked about Vivo X Fold S, the next folding smartphone of the Chinese company “cousin” of OPPO (they are both controlled by the same holding, BBK Electronics. The device is appeared on Geekbench in the past few hours, with code V2229A, and has received the classic Chinese 3C certification (China Compulsory Certificate). From both documents we can deduce several interesting details regarding the hardware platform and the battery. To summarize in an extremely concise way:

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

Geekbench scores: 1,319 single-core, 4,045 multi-core

RAM: 12 GB

Operating system: Android 12

Charging speed: 80W wired

GaN charger with double USB-C port included in the package

In recent days, the well-known leaker Digital Chat Station had already confirmed some of these details, especially as regards chips and charging speed; however, in the past few hours he has returned to the subject by adding more details about displays and cameras. In short, at this point we have enough information to draw a reasonably , although several key details are still missing:

Internal folding display: 2K resolution, variable 120 Hz refresh (LTPO technology) with integrated ultrasonic fingerprint scanner

SoC: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Plus Gen 1

RAM: 12 GB (other configurations very likely)

Camera: at least one rear telephoto with periscope lens and 50 MP sensor

Operating system: Android 12

Battery: 4,700 mAh

Charging speed: 80W wired, 50W wireless

GaN charger with double USB-C port included in the package

Leather effect finish